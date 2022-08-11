Danilo Barbosa arrives in Rio to sign with Botafogo | botafogo

Danilo Barbosa arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday night to sign with Botafogo. The 26-year-old midfielder was at Nice and, if all goes well in the medical exams, he will sign with Bota until 2025.

The probable Alvinegro reinforcement arrives at the club in the last week of the transfer window to reinforce Botafogo in the return of the Brazilian Championship.

Upon arriving at the arrivals hall of Galeão airport, in the north of Rio, the player was moved by the reception of his mother, Clarice, his brother, Tarcísio and other family and friends.

Revealed by Vasco, he played little in the professional team, where he debuted in 2014. In the middle of that year he was sold to Braga, from Portugal, and loaned to three teams in two years: Valencia (Spain), Benfica and Standar Liege (Belgium). After playing another season at Braga, he went to France permanently to play for Nice.

There, he played two full seasons before being loaned to Palmeiras. In the São Paulo team, he was part of the Libertadores winning campaign last year. In 30 games for Abel Ferreira’s team, he scored one goal and provided two assists. On his return to Nice, earlier this year, he was on the field just once, in February, for the 26th round of the French Championship.

Initially Botafogo agreed with Nice to count on the player. The most lengthy negotiation was with the athlete himself, who was studying the possibility of returning to Brazil, after the period he spent at Palmeiras.

In the current squad, Luís Castro has five midfielders. According to the club’s website, Botafogo’s professional cast includes Kayque (injured), Del Piage, Barreto, Luís Oyama and Tchê Tchê.

