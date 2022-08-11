Day Shift Casting Guide: Who Plays Who in the Vampire Action Comedy?

Fight Vampires with Jamie Foxx in Upcoming Action Comedy Movie day shiftreleased Friday, August 12th on Netflix.

In addition to Jamie Foxx, day shift stars an impressive line-up of talented actors that includes Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good and even Snoop Dogg! The vampire-centric movie promises to be fun and perfect for a summer movie night.

The following guide outlines who plays who in the film and includes details about them, such as which projects you might recognize them from and where you can watch them next, as well as where to follow the day shift launch on social media.

Day Shift Casting Guide: Who Plays Who?

Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski

Jamie Foxx is a talented actor who has been active in the industry since 1989. Jamie was born on the 13th of December 1967 in Terrell, Texas. He is 54 years old and plays Bud Jablonski in day shift. Bud is a blue-collar vampire hunter who doesn’t like to play by the rules, but when he needs to go back to the vampire hunters’ syndicate for those well-paid bounties, he has to get along with straight-shooter Seth.

Where did you see him before? The actor was in several movies and television shows throughout the season, such as Lightning, Guarantee, Django unchained, dreamgirls, the amazing spiderman 2, Soul, Father stop embarrassing me and many more. More recently, Jamie returned to reprise his role as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What is the next? Jamie will appear in the next Netflix movie They cloned Tyrone alongside John Boyega. He will also star in several other projects like Lost, tin soldier, the burial, God is a bullet, weekend of stars, groove tails, Signal Hill, the wild group and he will play Mike Tyson in a television series.

Dave Franco as Seth

Dave Franco, 37, is an established actor born on June 12, 1985 in Palo Alto, California. He plays Seth, a table jockey to babysit Bud while he’s on an internship with the vampire hunters’ syndicate.

Where did you see him before? He recently wrote and directed the horror thriller film The rent and also appeared in the Netflix movie 6 underground. Furthermore, Dave has been in several movies like Neighbors, 21 Jump Street, Now you see me, Hot bodies, Nerve, the little hours, The Disaster Artist, If Beale Street Could Talk and zeroville. On television, you may have seen him in exfoliants season 9 or the Apple TV+ series the after party.

What is the next? He is set to return as Jack Wilder in now you see me 3 and he will star opposite Kristen Stewart and Jena Malone in the romantic drama film love is bleeding.

Snoop Dogg as Big John Elliott

Rapper, media personality and actor Snoop Dogg, 50, stars as Big John Elliott in day shift. He plays Bud’s longtime friend and a legendary hunter in his own right who helps Bud get back into the syndicate.

Where did you see him before? A better question might be where I don’t have have you seen Snoop Dogg before? He has been in the entertainment industry since the early 90’s when he started releasing music. Over the years, he has acted in numerous movies and television shows such as Training Day and the Showtime drama the word L.

He has already organized events, presented awards, lent his voice to animated productions such as The Addams Family and has made guest appearances on various television series over the years. He recently appeared in the movie Good Morning and he co-hosted the musical reality competition series American Song Contest alongside Kelly Clarkson.

What is the next? Snoop To Reunite With Jamie Foxx In Sports Comedy Drama weekend of stars. He also has several other projects in production such as spoken mirrors, doggyland and a voice role Pierre the Falcon Pigeon.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Heather

Natasha Liu Bordizzo is an Australian actress and model. The 27-year-old star plays a character named Heather in the film. Heather is Bud’s neighbor, who offers Bud a friendly and understanding ear. She’s caught between two worlds and exudes the iconic vibe of the ’70s generation.

Where did you see her before? Natasha is best known for playing the character Helena in the short-lived Netflix series The society. She made her acting debut in the Netflix movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny like a pot of snow. Some of his other film credits include the greatest showman, Akimbo weapons, The Voyeurs and Dragon of Desires.

What is the next? Natasha will play Sabine Wren in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka.

Meagan Good as Jocelyn Jablonski

Meagan Good is a talented actress who has been in the industry for several decades. She plays Bud’s ex-wife, who, after years of being lied to and tied up, intends to move to Florida with her daughter Paige to start over. But she offers Bud a chance to get Paige’s school tuition money.

Where did you see her before? Meagan is best known for her roles in the Nickelodeon sitcom cousin Skeeter, Eve’s Bay, step in the backyard, roll bounce, think like a man, deliver us from eve, presenter 2, saw V, the unborn and Shazam!. She is also one of the main cast members of the Prime Video series. Harlem.

What is the next? Meagan will return to reprise her role as superhero Darla in Shazam! Gods Fury and Harlem was also renewed for a second season. She is also listed as one of the stars of the upcoming dance movie. Hot Step alongside Columbus Short and Brian J. White.

Karla Souza as Audrey

Karla Souza is a Mexican-American actress who plays Audrey, an “uber” vampire who invented a sunscreen to allow daytime vampiric activity and has been using her real estate empire as a front to increase the number of bloodsuckers stalking Los Angeles. . She comes after Bud when he kills the wrong vampire.

Where did you see her before? Karla is best known for playing Laurel Castillo in the legal drama How to get rid of murder. She currently stars in the ABC sitcom Domestic economy. She also acted in many Spanish productions. In 2020, she appeared in the Netflix movie the pajama party.

What is the next? Domestic economy was renewed for a third season, which premieres in September on ABC.

Steve Howey

Steve Howey plays half of the Nazarian Brothers, a pair of vampire hunting legends who are more brawn than brains and incredibly arrogant. They are Bud’s enemies, sometimes his competition and other times they band together to kill vampires together. Steve plays Mike Nazarian.

Where did you see him before? Steve is best known for playing Kevin Ball in Shameless and Van Montgomery in comedy reba. He recently starred in the movie Stuber alongside Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani and has also appeared in films such as Game over man!, something borrowed and bridal war. He also appeared in some television shows such as dead to me, Sons of Anarchy, Seal Team and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

What is the next? Steve to Star in CBS’s Next Reboot true lies, the 1994 film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. He will star alongside Ginger Gonzaga.

Scott Adkins

Scott Adkins is an English actor, gymnast, screenwriter and martial artist. He plays Diran Nazarian in day shift.

Where did you see him before? Given his martial arts background, you’ve likely seen Scott appear in a number of popular action movies and blockbuster movies. Some of his most notable roles include Boyka: Undisputed, The expendables 2, accident man and Revenge. Recently, he has appeared in projects such as Castle Falls and section eight.

What is the next? Scott has several projects in development, the most notable of which is John Wick: Chapter 4 where he will play a character named Killa.

