Defendant in MS actions, “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” allied with Pablo Escobar’s partner

PF operation triggered today investigates connection between Glaidson dos Santos and Escobar’s partner in fraud in the US

Imprisoned in RJ, “Pharaó dos Bitcoins” is the target of actions in MS. (Photo/File)

Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, already arrested in Rio de Janeiro, was the target of a new operation by the PF (Federal Police), alleging that he allied with Pablo Escobar’s partner and, together, they are responsible for “ billionaire frauds” in Brazil and abroad.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the “Faraó dos Bitcoins” responds to at least seven cases in Campo Grande and another in Corumbá of clients who invested in cryptocurrency. The actions total R$ 1 million in reimbursement requests.

Today, the arrest warrant against Glaidson Santos was served in Operation Flyer One, the 4th phase of Operation Krypytos, the expansion of the cryptocurrency business to the United States. Another four arrest warrants were served by the PF and MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and another four search and seizure warrants in the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Cabo Frio, in addition to the inclusion of the targets, who are in the USA, in the Red Diffusion (red notice) from Interpol.

Ten luxury vehicles were seized, valued at around R$6 million.

According to the investigation, the criminal organization operates abroad, promoting the activity of raising financial resources from third parties in the United States, Portugal and other countries.

As it turned out, in the United States, the action was structured by an individual who left Brazil using a false passport, a device used because he had been convicted of international drug trafficking. In this case, he was accused of being one of the pilots responsible for transporting drugs for the cartel led by drug trafficker Pablo Escobar.

The activity was developed through the use of false documents, through the creation of invoices (international invoices) without ballast.

The values ​​were sent to Glaidson’s account in deposits of crypto-assets backed by the US dollar, also called stablecoins.

In addition, he was responsible for providing the necessary documentation for the stay of the leaders of the criminal organization in the American country, as well as for satisfying a series of his personal desires, such as the acquisition of an aircraft with a capacity for 19 (nineteen) people, through of the use of his daughter as an intermediary.

The investigated may answer for the crimes of illegal issuance of securities without prior registration, criminal organization and money laundering. If convicted, they will be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison.

Action by the PF and Gaeco/MPF in Cabo Frio, in this Thursday’s operation. (Photo/Disclosure)

Pharaoh – In Mato Grosso do Sul, the contract termination and money refund processes are being processed in Campo Grande and Corumbá. In one of them, the court decision determined partial provision, granting compensation of R$ 8.9 thousand to one of the clients.

Victims reported promises of exorbitant returns on investments. Some of the targets were hooked in a glamorous party, washed down with imported whiskey, French champagne and very expensive wines.

The “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” is accused of running a billion-dollar fraud scheme from a financial pyramid system involving cryptocurrencies. At least BRL 38.2 billion were moved between 2015 and 2021 in Brazil and abroad.

He is currently in the Laércio da Costa Pellegrino Prison, known as Bangu 1.