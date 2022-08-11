Director of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 says when the trailer will come out

Director of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 talks about the first trailer and leaves fans curious

With a trailer that was shown exclusively to those who attended the MCU panel at San Diego Comic Conin social networks, James Gunnaddresses about the material of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

In an apparent galactic search for Gamora and the emergence of new threats and faces like Adam Warlockthe third and future film by the dysfunctional team at marvel studios will be the farewell for several members of the team, and most likely, it should be the last feature of the team.

Now, with fans fervent for the release of a first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3during a question and answer session on their social networks, James Gunn stated that “knows exactly when it will launch” the first material, provoking internet users and making them curious, by hiding a date.

Check the moment:

More on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Counting again on direction and screenplay by James Gunnthe cast of the team’s next feature film will feature the return of Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista, in addition to additions such as Will Poulter like Adam Warlock and Daniella Melchior.

Composing Phase 5 of Marvel Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 continues with scheduled launch for May 5, 2023 in theaters.

