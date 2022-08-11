Discovery+ releases trailer for miniseries about actor accused of cannibalism

‘House of Hammer’ brings reports of abuse by Armie Hammer, from ‘Don’t Call My Name’

Disclosure

Allegations against Armie became public in January 2021



the streaming ‘Discovery+’ released this Wednesday, 10, the trailer for the documentary miniseries ‘House of Hammer’, which tells the story of abuse and cannibalism of the actor Armie Hammer (Don’t Call My Name). The 3min48s video features testimonies from the actor’s ex-girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, and details their abusive practices. The miniseries also features accounts from family members and how other members of the Hammer family were also involved in controversy. After the accusations of cannibalism and abuse became public in early 2021, Armie lost several roles in Hollywood. The film ‘Death on the Nile’, in which he stars with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), suffered criticism and took a long time to be released. The actor is also being investigated for rape and, according to Variety, is now working as a salesman at a hotel in the Cayman Islands.

Watch the trailer for ‘House of Hammer’: