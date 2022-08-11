Documentary reveals dark side of Armie Hammer, actor with cannibalistic behaviors

It was at the beginning of the year that Armie Hammer, 35, was accused of sexual abuse by several ex-girlfriends. At that time, messages were made known that revealed a dark side of the actor, highlighting cannibalistic behavior and fantasies with rape. Now, the first trailer for House of Hammera controversial Discovery+ documentary that promises to reveal the dark side of five generations of Armie Hammer’s family.

Variety points out that the documentary series analyzed a wide range of interviews and archives that allowed it to investigate “a dysfunctional dynasty whose men exhibit all the devastating consequences of limitless privilege”. In addition to Armie Hammer, there are other reports of crimes associated with the actor’s family. A great-great-grandfather and a grandfather of Armie were convicted of murder. The actor’s father, on the other hand, faced an accusation of sexual abuse by the artist’s aunt.

“Arnie Hammer’s alleged crimes are just the tip of the iceberg”

House of Hammer promises to investigate crimes committed by the Hammers over five generations. The “alleged crimes of Armie Hammer are just the tip of the iceberg”, reads the documentary’s synopsis. In the format it will be possible to hear testimonies from the actor’s old girlfriends, as well as family members. In the trailer, alleged audios and messages sent by Armie Hammer are made known. Something that has been denied by the actor’s lawyers. Who say it’s nothing more than an attempt to destroy Armie Hammer’s reputation. House of Hammer premieres September 2 on Discovery streaming.

