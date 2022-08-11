Emmy 2022 has Stranger Things and Succession among nominees – 07/12/2022 – Illustrated

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of the United States announced on Tuesday the nominees for the 74th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards, the main award of the American television and streaming industry.

Several audience favorites such as “Stranger Things,” “Round 6” and “Euphoria” actresses Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya were remembered by voters. The champion of mentions, however, was the critical-loving drama “Succession,” for its third season, with 25 nominations.

It is followed by the comedy “Ted Lasso” and the miniseries “The White Lotus”, which each received 20 nominations. “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building” had 17, “Euphoria” 16, and four titles tied with 14 — “Barry”, “Dopesick”, “Rupture” and “Round 6”.

The South Korean, incidentally, became the first non-English language production nominated in the category of best drama series, while Zendaya is the youngest twice nominated as an actress, as well as the youngest producer to be nominated for a best award. series —in both cases, by “Euphoria”.

These marks show that the Academy is keeping an eye on the hottest pop being released on TV and streaming — and that it’s willing to diversify its favorites, even if that means contemplating, from time to time, some productions that don’t necessarily represent the standard. quality you should look for.

That’s the case with the noisy spectacle of “Round 6” — it’s good to have the Emmy looking outside the United States, but “Pachinko,” for example, might be a more trophy-worthy choice. On the other hand, seeing the irreverence of “Euphoria” or “The White Lotus” being rewarded is pleasing. Or the originality of “Ruptura”, which debuted without great pretensions and ended up surprising many people.

In the distribution of nominations by broadcaster or streaming, HBO was the best, with 140, maintaining the lead it had regained last year, when it had 130 nominations. Netflix, in second place, went from 129, in the last edition of the award, to 105. Hulu, with 58, and Apple TV+, with 51, also had good results.

The data shows, for the second year, that HBO still represents the maximum seal of quality for American series. The production value of its works is still higher than what we have seen in the competition, and the traditional broadcaster was able to pass all this on to its sister HBO Max without major problems.

Apple, as we can see, has followed a similar path — several big names were co-opted by the technology giant to boost its service, after the initial months in which it did not present anything very exciting to the public.

These inexhaustible changes that we have seen in the streaming market, together with the announcement of this Emmy’s nominees, show that the award is running out of space to encompass everything that is released annually, between series and new seasons.

This edition’s list was shrouded in anticipation precisely because, for the first time, all major US on-demand services had major works eligible for the top statuettes. If in previous years some were still establishing themselves, today all the major platforms had a real chance of appearing on the list.

This meant that series considered strong candidates for an Emmy in their debut did not show up at the awards, such as “Nine Strangers” and “Roar”, both starring and produced by Nicole Kidman. It also made the acting categories more fierce.

Selena Gomez, for example, was touted as a candidate for the comedic actress statuette, but ended up being left out of the selection, even though her “Only Murders in the Building” partners Steve Martin and Martin Short both managed to make it. nominations in the male version of the category.

There was also no room for the “Stranger Things” cast, which we thought had chances with Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink. The series garnered 13 nominations, but they focused on technical categories.

Among the curious presences in the recently released list, it is worth mentioning Barack Obama, former American president who is competing in the best narrator category, for the documentary series “The Most Fascinating National Parks in the World”. Also surprising is the appearance of Dave Chappelle, who secured two mentions of “Dave Chappelle: Closing”, a stand-up accused of transphobia.

The Emmy nominees were announced during a live stream on YouTube from the Academy, featuring Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove. The delivery of the prizes is scheduled for the 12th of September.​

Check out the nominees in the main categories below and see the full list on the Emmy website.

drama series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Rupture” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Round 6” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)​

Drama series actor

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Adam Scott, “Rupture”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Round 6”

Christopher Walken, “Rupture”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6”

John Turturro, “Rupture”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Rupture”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

comedy series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Hold the Wave” (HBO)

“Hack” (HBO)

“Wonderful Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

miniseries

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)​

TV movie

“Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law” (Disney+)

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)

“Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon” (Paramount+)

“The Survivor” (HBO)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (Roku)

Actor in a miniseries or TV movie

Colin Firth, “The Ladder”

Andrew Garfield, “In the Name of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Wedding”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Actress in a miniseries or TV movie

Toni Collette, “The Ladder”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”​

Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

competition program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo Looks for Big Women” (Amazon Prime Video)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

“Sent Well” (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

talk show