Even global singer ‘gave up’ Nubank: Anitta left the fintech board of directors and NUBR33 share fell almost 10% – analyst cites 3 reasons to seek profit betting on the fall of the ‘roxinho’

It seems that even anita “given up” Nubank (NUBR33). This Tuesday (9), fintech announced that the global singer ceased to be part of your Administrative Council. The decision came after 14 months of being part of the collegiate.

According to the popstar, the reason for her departure was the intense growth of her schedule, which led her not to renew her participation on the board. Now, Anitta will become “just” a global ambassador of the brand, as part of Nubank’s marketing.

After what happened, the NUBR33 stock “melted” nearly 10% on the trading floor, being quoted at R$ 4.86. Year-to-date, Nubank lost 61% of its market value.

But that’s nothing new for Empiricus’ CEO and Chief Strategist, Felipe Miranda. Long before Anitta left the board of directors of the digital bank, he already knew that investing in the NUBR33 stock was “stuck”.

The reason? Well, Miranda has been paying attention to the signs that the macroeconomic scenario has been giving since the beginning of the year. With the interest escalation and galloping inflation, the strategist had already become aware that Nubank would make investors lose money.

The reasoning is simple: Nubank entered the market at an advantageous moment. Interest rates were low, inflation was under control and promise of profits was good: a fintech willing to revolutionize the model of very expensive fees charged by “banks”.

However, the dream had an expiration date. It was only a matter of time before Nubank went from being the most valuable bank in Latin America to being “robbed”. Now, fintech is having a hard time, with expensive actions and difficulty monetizing usersin the view of most market analysts.

But that does not mean that Nubank cannot be part of your portfolio. In truth, NUBR33 stock crash can fill your pocket with money if you follow Felipe Miranda’s strategy to the letter.

61% drop is a ‘chip’ – 3 factors can make Nubank fall even further (and provide you with profit)

For Felipe Miranda, it is time for investors to bet on the fall of the NUBR33 share and seek profits from that. In the strategist’s analysis, despite fintech having lost 61% of its market value, there is still more to come.

And, to explain his point of view, the CEO listed 3 reasons to believe that Nubank could fall even further. Below, I present to you what they are:

1. Difficulty monetizing users

The most challenging point for Nubank, at the moment, is to monetize users. To give you an idea, the digital bank today has a customer base concentrated in classes C, D and E. Which, in practice, means customers with little cash on hand.

Nubank attracted this by offering no annual fee credit card and current account that yielded 100% of CDI daily. But these “perks” greatly harmed fintech, which today has a revenue 14 times lower than the average of large Brazilian banks.

The digital bank’s justification for such benefits is that revenue would grow as it offered more financial products to its customer base. Personal loans, real estate, sale of life insurance and investments were part of this package.

However, the big problem is money. As already mentioned, Nubank’s customer base is composed precisely of the classes that are being most affected by the slowdown in the economy. Thus, having extra income to invest or take out insurance becomes unlikely.

2. Increase in delinquency

As one thing leads to another, the default could also be another point to play against Nubank at this time. With a more difficult economic scenario, it is very likely that default dynamics will worsen in Brazil, as happened in crisis of 2015 and 2016.

At that time, the more experienced banks, which have been providing credit to customers for several decades, saw their default rates rise substantially. Now, if that was the case for the “old men of war”, imagine for newcomers like Nubank?

Miranda cannot say how severe Nubank’s default will be, but believes that it will be very difficult for the digital bank to go through this economic period unscathed.

3. Stocks too expensive even for the current level

Finally, Felipe Miranda highlights Nubank’s numbers, which are not good at all. On a free report released to investors in January of this year, the analyst did the math and concluded that the shares were too expensive:

“The market value of Nu, of around BRL 200 billion, includes a return on equity of around 30% and a net income of around BRL 11 billion in 2026. This means that, to justify its current price, Nubank would have to, in 5 years, revert the net loss of R$ 436 million to a net profit of ten billion” – explains Felipe Miranda, CEO of Empiricus

Since then, the “roxinho” has lost a good part of its market value and is valued at around R$ 70 billion. Still, even compared to its peers, which naturally have more extended numbers, Nubank trades at too expensive levels. And that’s why, for Miranda, the action should cost at least R$ 2.00.

