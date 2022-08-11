Even more expensive? iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will see price increases of up to 15%, says Kuo

After Samsung’s foldables, the next big launch in the cellphone market this year is the iPhone 14, something that should happen in mid-September. Much is speculated about the new generation of tops, and one of the most talked about rumors is the possibility of price increases on all models in the series. Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated this Wednesday (10) that Apple will, in fact, raise the values ​​of its cell phones in 2022, but according to the popular leaker, the Price adjustment will be limited to Pro models, i.e. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The increase in the label of the models in question can be up to 15%, according to the analyst.

Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of iPhone 14 series. I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro’s price hikes & higher proportion shipment. https://t.co/UgiW0kom4F — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 10, 2022

The manufacturer would have closed a larger shipment of cell phones with new technologies that, combined with the unfavorable scenario of the industry, made the average prices of the most advanced to become about 100 dollars more expensive. As the iPhone 14 and 14 Max/Plus will have more discreet changes, the value may remain identical to the iPhone 13 line.

If Kuo’s statements are correct, the line would have the following prices: iPhone 14 : US$ 799 (about R$ 4,039)

: US$ 799 (about R$ 4,039) iPhone 14 Max/Plus : US$ 899 (about R$ 4,549)

: US$ 899 (about R$ 4,549) iPhone 14 Pro : US$ 1,099 (about R$ 5,559)

: US$ 1,099 (about R$ 5,559) iPhone 14 Pro Max: US$ 1,199 (about R$ 6,069) Such figures are in line with previous rumors from Chinese sources involved with the iPhone 14 manufacturing process. Despite geopolitical conflicts in key areas for the production of cell phones, such as Taiwan and China, the analyst says that the tension between the countries will not affect Apple’s plans for 2022 — at least for the iPhone.

















The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max should sport a new front design with screens that replace the current notch with “i”-shaped holes to house the camera and Face ID sensors. Furthermore, it is expected that flagships use the Apple A16 Bionic processor and adopt a main camera with 48 MP resolution capable of recording 8K videos. How much do you think the iPhone 14 will cost in Brazil? Comment your expectations!

