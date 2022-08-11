Facebook and Amazon open vacancies in FREE courses in the area of ​​technology; register

Being able to work with Technology, one of the sectors that has the most vacancies and expressive salaries, is a dream for many. However, it is necessary to study a lot because the area also demands a lot from its workers and therefore, it is important to always be up to date. Now can you imagine learning in free courses with giants like Meta, owner of Facebook and Amazon? Well, know that this is really possible as we will show you in our article below.

Company that owns Facebook and Amazon offer free courses

The company Goalowner of Facebook and Whatsappand the Amazon Web Services (AWS)a cloud computing platform from amazon, have an unmissable offer of free Technology courses. Namely, the first qualifications will focus on three areas of knowledge: augmented reality, cloud and digital marketing. The second stage will prioritize women, black people and the LGBTQIA+ community for a selection process that will distribute 2 thousand places for learning introduction to programming.

See too: Discover the 20 most sought after professions in the Technology area and their SALARIES: Surprising!

Information about courses

First of all, it is important to emphasize that the program Tech Portalname created by the two companies Goal and AWS, has the objective of expanding digital information. In order to bring more employability through knowledge, the initiative aims to introduce technologies to people unfamiliar with the sector. With this, it hopes to train young people and adults graduated from public schools who dream of this opportunity, free of charge. In addition, they seek to increase the participation of minorities such as women, black people and the LGBTQIA+ community. Namely, people trained by Portal Tech will be connected with large companies that have job openings for talent in training. To start, students will have three training sessions lasting a few hours on the following topics:

Here, a 4-hour introduction to infrastructure and characteristics of the AWS offered by your partner Ka Solution. This session is held live on zoom in a class scheduled for August 20 at 9 am. Digital marketing (about 3 hours): In this, students learn in their own time how to use the services of the Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) for business expansion. Interested parties receive a 7-hour training in Spark AR, a tool from Goal to create effects like social media filters. Classes also take place on the company’s training platform and students can study in their own time.

Upon completion of these first-phase courses, a selection process will begin to fill 2,000 vacancies for the professional programming course that will be offered by the vocational school Proz Education and will last four months.

how to apply

In short, the training Tech Portal can be done by anyone through the website www.portaltechs.com.br. The professional programming course is intended for those who are over 18 years old and have completed high school in a public school with priority for women, black people and the LGBTQIA+ community. For this, registrations can only be made between September 1st and October 31st.

Finally, the Proz Education offers computer labs for those who do not have access to computers and live in one of the cities where the school has physical units or partners. In addition, companies expect nearly 50,000 people to undergo training.

See too: 100% FREE Bradesco Courses: Learning in the areas of technology, administration, accounting and more