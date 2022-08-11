Felipe Alves reveals what he said to Vina during the penalty shootout that classified São Paulo

Last Wednesday night (10th), the Sao Paulo eliminated the Ceará gives Copa Sudamericana in the middle of Castelão and guaranteed a spot in the semifinals of the competition. After a victory by Vozão in normal time, and a tie on aggregate, Tricolor won 4-3 on penalties, taking advantage of the free kicks from Vina and Fernando Sobral.

the goalkeeper Felipe Alves is an old acquaintance of Vina, as both were rivals at the time when shirt 1 played for Fortaleza. In the post-match press conference, Felipe revealed what he said to the opponent before the kick-out: “Actually, I didn’t even speak to him directly, I just argued that I was going to stand still in the middle, because by the time I was here, I had already caught an open charge and another cross from him. It was nothing personal.”

Felipe Alves defended Fernando Sobral’s charge. Igor Vinícius also lost on the São Paulo side and, on the fifth beat, Vina kicked it wide. Igor Gomes had a great chance to qualify the Tricolor, but stopped at João Ricardo. However, in the sequence, Fernando Sobral wasted the first alternate, leaving the definition in Patrick’s feet, who did not forgive.

São Paulo will face Atlético-GO in the South American semifinals

The first match will take place in the last week of August, in Goiânia, and the second on the first of September, in Morumbi. On the other side of the bracket, Independiente del Valle has already secured a spot in the semifinals and, tonight, Internacional and Melgar duel to obtain the classification.