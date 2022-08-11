Fire TV Stick 4K on offer: device with Alexa is up to R$98 off

With “Father’s Day” just around the corner, Amazon is giving away the Fire TV Stick 4K dongle at a promotional discount (link to purchase). Offer continues until next Sunday (14) or while stocks last.

At the time of writing this article, the device is Amazon’s best seller in the “Remote Controls” category. The Fire TV Stick is a device that plugs into an HDMI port on any TV and lets you access a range of apps and streaming services.

The gadget is recommended for those who have a TV that is not of the “Smart” type or whose systems are older and do not support modern apps. The product is compatible with Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Vivo Play, among others.

The model offered has 4K Ultra HD resolution, in addition to support for Dolby Vison, HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+ and HLG, in addition to Dolby Atmos.

Plus, it comes with a remote with a dedicated button to summon the Alexa smart assistant. In addition to having access to skills, controlling smart devices at home, it is also possible to search for movies and series through voice commands.

You can even pair the Fire TV Stick 4K with Echo devices (offers here), so you can use the dongle hands-free.

In the offer, the product is R$ 98 cheaper when purchased in cash, for R$ 350.55. When splitting the product, it costs R$ 369, which can be divided into up to 12 installments of R$ 30.75.

To purchase the product, simply click on the “buy” link below.

Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (Includes TV Commands) | Dolby Vi…

BRL 369

Also check out other “Father’s Day” deals on Amazon: