First Holographic Teleport Between Canada and the US

Scientists at Western University, located in Canada, perform the first two-way, international holographic teleportation in history. Until then only present in science fiction materials, a person’s image can now be instantly projected from one country to another.

What is holographic teleportation

Teleportation is the instantaneous transmission of the image of something or someone to another place. With the help of a special camera, a holographic image is created and, through virtual reality glasses, the person on the other side can see the hologram as if it were right in front of them.

The holographic teleportation recorded by the researchers is bidirectional, that is, people were teleported from Alabama (USA) to Ontario (CA). Soon after, the scientists did the opposite. It was a success.

How it works

Holographic teleportation works using software installed on a special camera and virtual reality glasses called Microsoft’s HoloLens. The software is owned by the company Aexa Aerospace and was developed with the specific purpose of creating a holographic image.

The camera is capable of capturing the image of a person or an object and transforming it into a hologram. Then this image is processed and sent to the predetermined destination.

To work, the person at the destination must use HoloLens, because that way they will be able to see the image as if the object or person in question were, in fact, present in that environment. If both people have the virtual reality glasses, both will interact as if they were together in the same place.

Cost is still high

As it is a new technology, the cost of equipment involved in holographic teleportation can reach up to U$ 5 thousand, the equivalent of R$ 26.5 thousand. For the researchers, the equipment can be more affordable over long distances, since airfare and accommodation can be quite expensive.

The university’s scientists now intend to study the applications of the new technology in medicine, with a focus on assisting people living in remote environments or rural areas. The improvement of the glasses will also be carried out by the researchers to integrate sensors capable of monitoring heart rate, oxygen saturation and liver monitors. The idea is to increase the sense of touch perceived by users.