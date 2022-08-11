First trailer has a release date

The never-ending cycle for Marvel movie fans is: getting excited about the movie’s announcement, seeing behind-the-scenes photos, waiting for a trailer, and looking forward to the premiere. And it’s not being different with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As much as the trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con was leaked on the internet (watch clicking here), we all want an official trailer with the best possible quality for the possible last movie from this beloved team.

The film has a release date scheduled for May 2023 and, apparently, it also already has an official date set to receive its first trailer, at least that’s what James Gunn, director and screenwriter of the film, says.

When asked when the audience will see the trailer for vol. 3Gunn responded by saying that “[ele] know exactly when they will see the trailer”:

Although the director obviously didn’t say a specific date, it’s interesting to note that there is already one and this could have something to do with the trailer being released at some scheduled event or some other Marvel release.

The two most likely guesses are: launch during CCXP 22, here in Brazil, in December, as the time until launch is within Marvel standards and it wouldn’t be the first time that a Guardians of the Galaxy trailer would be released at this event. national.

Another guess is the trailer arrives next to the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Specialwhich also arrives sometime in December on Disney Plus.

What do you think? Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

