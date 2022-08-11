Flamengo already has an opponent! Vélez beats Talleres again and returns to the Libertadores semifinals after 11 years

At the Mario Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba, Vélez beat Talleres 1-0 and face Flamengo in the semi of Conmebol Libertadores

O Velez Sarsfield is another semifinalist of the CONMEBOL Libertadores. This Wednesday (10), at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba, Argentina, the Buenos Aires team won the Talleres, this time by 1 to 0, and eliminated the compatriots of the continental competition. The engagement was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Now, the Argentines will face the Flamengo ahead in the next stage of the dispute.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Vélez had won the first game, at home, by 3 to 2 and, with the victory of this Wednesday, closed the confrontation by 4 to 2 in the final aggregate.

The team had not been to a Libertadores semifinal since 2011that is, already 11 years old.

How was the game

Even playing on rival soil, Vélez started the first half pressing Talleres and, after 3 minutes, swelled the nets.

Janson dominated the ball inside the area and arranged to Lucas Pratto, who first sent it to the goal. However, the Buenos Aires team celebrated for a short time.

That’s because the VAR called the field referee on account of Janson’s dominance in the play, and a touch with the attacker’s arm was marked. As a result, the goal was disallowed.

After the goal was disallowed, the game was more balanced in the first half, and Talleres started to have more of the ball. Despite this, 0-0 persisted on the scoreboard until the end of the 45 initial minutes.

On the return to the second half, Vélez had the first chance to officially open the scoring. Pratto left Walter Bou in front of the goal, but the Talleres goalkeeper made a good save.

In two consecutive moves, Talleres responded and had good chances with Godoy and Valoyesbut failed to score.

Hot weather in Cordoba

In the 23rd minute, the game heated up in Mario Kempes, after Ortega entered Garro. The Talleres bench was outraged, and confusion began on the field.

Who ended up being expelled was the coach of Vélez, Cacique Medina, after the confusion.

Because of the move, the referee went to review the play in VAR, to apply a possible red card to Ortega, but in the end he only showed the yellow card to the Vélez player.

Fernández scores and secures Vélez in the semifinals

To the 33 minutes, Vélez hit the net and took any chance of Talleres advancing.

Janson gave a good pass to Julian Fernandezwho invaded the area, dribbled the goalkeeper and, with the free goal, made it 1 to 0 for the visiting team.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Vélez confirmed their going to the semifinals and left Talleres along the way in Libertadores.

The team’s next rival in continental competition is Flamengo, that last Tuesday (9), at Maracanã, beat Corinthians 1-0 and was the first semifinalist defined.

According to the pre-defined schedule by CONMEBOL, the clashes will take place between the August 30 The september 8. O red-blackwith a better campaign, decides at home, in Maracanã.

The guy: Lucas Pratto

Libertadores champion in 2018 as River Platethe experienced 34-year-old forward was the best on the pitch.

In the first half, despite the goal not having been validated, he was the closest, among everyone on the field, to swell the nets in the match.

In the final stage, he provided good assistance to Bou, but his attacking partner stopped in defense of the Talleres goalkeeper.

In the current edition of Libertadores, he has two goals in 10 matches so far.

Lucas Pratto, striker of Vélez Sarsfield, disputes the ball with Enzo Díaz, of Talleres, during the return game of the quarterfinals of the Conmebol Libertadores 2022, at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba (ARG) Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

next games

The two teams return to the field on Sunday (14), for commitments for the 13th round of Argentine Championshipa competition that is covered live by ESPN on Star+. While Talleres faces the studentsin La Plata, from 18:00h (from Brasilia), earlier, from 15:30h, Vélez receives the La Plata gymnasium in your home.