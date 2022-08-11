Friends is only a hit because of THIS other show and Phoebe knows it

Friends is one of the most successful series of all time, but that popularity owes a lot to another TV classic: Seinfeld. Lisa Kudrow herself, Phoebe, recognizes this.

First aired on NBC in 1994, Friends is now widely considered to be one of the most influential sitcoms ever made.

The show follows a group of friends living in New York, spanning 10 seasons before coming to an end in 2004. In addition to Kudrow as Phoebe, Friends stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Further solidifying the 1990s as the golden age of sitcoms, Friends aired at the same time as Seinfeld, who also had a home on NBC.

Created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, Seinfeld first aired in 1989 and ran for nine successful seasons.

Like Friends, Seinfeld is considered by many to be one of the defining sitcoms of an entire generation, with viewers tuning in each week to watch the daily lives of Seinfeld, Elaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) unfold.

Friends owes its success to Seinfeld

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Kudrow explains that, in fact, she largely credits Seinfeld for the success of Friends. The actress explains that while Friends benefited from great writers and decent ratings in the first season, the show only started to gain traction after reruns began airing directly after Seinfeld, which was already very successful.

Kudrow even shares a funny story about one time she ran into Jerry Seinfeld at a party.

“Not to belittle the quality of the Friends script, or the cast, or how good Friends really is, but in season one our ratings were good. We latched on enough to Mad About You and started building, but it was the summer we were on reruns after Seinfeld, where Seinfeld came before us, that we blew up,” Kudrow said.

“I remember going to a party and Jerry Seinfeld was there, and I said, ‘Hi,’ and he said, ‘You’re welcome.’ I said, “Why, thanks… what? And he said, “You’re after us in the summer, and you’re welcome.” And I said, “That’s right. Thanks”.

Considering Seinfeld had a 5-year lead on Friends, he was able to amass a huge following before Friends even aired a single episode. While one might reasonably assume that Friends would have been a moderate success even without Seinfeld, Kudrow’s comment certainly suggests that it probably wouldn’t have become the cultural giant it turned out to be.

Friends is available through HBO Max. Seinfeld is on Netflix.