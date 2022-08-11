FSB Holding announces purchase of Jotacom



FSB Holding announced on the morning of this Wednesday, 10th, the acquisition of Jotacom. The integration aims to endorse the technology, data management and creative planning of the agency, which must maintain its brand and independence in the provision of services. João Passarinho Netto and Fábio Mello, both vice presidents, are also in the operation.

According to Marcos Trindade, CEO of FSB Holding, in a statement, the forecast is to close the year with around R$ 400 million in revenue with the consolidation of all the holding companies – which received this name in 2018, after the integration of the Loures Consulting. For founder Francisco Soares Brandão, the company’s business model evolved with the transformation of the market. “We have become an integrated ecosystem of solutions, focused on delivering more than our customers expect and with the best team in the market”, he also pointed out in a press release.

At the head of the integration of the operation is Alexandre Loures, alongside Augusto Martins, who will occupy the strategic position of being responsible for the finances and operations of the brands. Davi Nogueira is hired to take over as the new CFO.