Galaxy Watch 5 comparison: what changes compared to the Watch 4

In addition to revealing new smartphones at the event Galaxy Unpacked from august to Samsung announced the arrival of Galaxy Watch 5 and the 5 PO, the company’s new top-of-the-line smartwatches. Bringing design differences and new functions, the devices promise to evolve the experience present in the Watch 4 generation.

But is the new gadget really better than the previous one? Is it more powerful and brings the better construction? To show the differences between the models, the TecMundo prepared a full article with the main changes of the new smartwatch. See the comparison!

design and construction

When we look at the Galaxy Watch 5 and put a Watch 4 side by side, it must be hard to tell which is which if you’re not an expert on the subject. Most of the main differences are hidden in small updates.

The Watch 5’s screen is protected with sapphire glass, more resistant to scratches or drops, while the lower curvature of the model has been redesigned. The watch body is made of aluminum.

Samsung/Disclosure

With the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, things change, since the watch has titanium construction and raised edges on the screen. The novelty makes the device stronger against falls or any accident — about 60% more resistant than its predecessor.

Speaking of size, the Galaxy Watch 5 can be purchased in 40 and 44 mm, while the Watch 5 Pro only comes in 45 mm versions. When launched, the Watch 4 was available in 40 and 44mm variants, while the Classic in 42 and 46mm.

Functionalities

Samsung’s new generation of wearables don’t seem to disappoint when it comes to functionality. Functions include classic blood pressure and heart rate meters, sleep and breathing monitoring while sleeping, athlete mode, blood oxygen level, bioelectrical impedance analysis. In addition, the brand has added functions such as a user’s body reading after an exercise, sport or training, giving options and tips on how to recover in a healthy way.

For those who are adventurous and enjoy walking around, the watch now supports GPX files and a new feature called track back remembers the path traveled, giving you more security on trails you don’t know, for example. Now there is also a body temperature gaugewhich uses infrared to measure in different situations and environments.

Samsung/Disclosure

The sleep analysis mode has been deepened, offering activities and tips in case the user is not able to put his head on the pillow the way he would like. The news is only possible because, in relation to the Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro have more accurate sensorswhile retaining the BioActive 3-in-1 technology, but increasing in size, allowing for more direct contact with the wrist.

Drums

While the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic had an autonomy of 247 mAh or 40 hours of use, the Watch 5 arrives with a rather subtle upgrade, of just 13%, rising to 284 mAh or 50 hours of use. The Watch 5 Pro kicks in the door with a 60% bigger battery, offering 590 mAh, something around 80 hours of use; with 45% battery recharge in 30 minutes.

Display, hardware and operating system

The Watch 4 line already had a very competent screen, starting at 1.2 inches in the smallest model, Super AMOLED panel, maximum resolution of 450×450 pixels, and Gorilla Glass DX protection. The new smartwatches keep the specs, just making the more durable glass and protected.

Internally, changes are practically non-existent. The four models have an Exynos W920 chip, a 1.18 Ghz dual-core; 16 GB of internal storage and 1.5 GB of RAM. The Bluetooth network has been updated to version 5.2 and the watches follow NFC, Wi-Fi and LTE standards.

Samsung/Disclosure

The operating system, as expected, has been updated. New gadgets are now equipped with the interface One UI Watch 4.5based on Wear OS 3.5 operating system, which basically brings new themes, customization options, virtual security layer, etc.

price and availability

Launched almost a year ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic had a suggested price starting at US$ 249 and US$ 349, and arrived in Brazil shortly afterwards at R$ 1,999 and R$ 2,799, respectively. The Galaxy Watch 5 was announced by Samsung with a slight increase and part of US$ 279, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be much more expensive, costing US$ 449. The products arrive in Brazil at the end of August, with no set prices yet. .