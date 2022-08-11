Galaxy Watch 5 rivals: OPPO Watch 3 and 3 Pro announced with Snapdragon W5, Wear OS and more

Today OPPO is making official its new Watch 3 and 3 Pro smartwatches, they are the first in the world with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 processor, which was made official in July with several new features including longer battery life. The idea is to directly rival the Galaxy Watch 5, which was announced today by Samsung.

















Starting with the design, the OPPO Watch 3 has a 1.75-inch curved AMOLED display (430 x 372 pixels) while the Watch 3 Pro has a 1.91-inch OLED display with energy-saving LTPO technology (496 x 378 pixels). . Another difference is that only the Pro model has a rotary knob on the side, which allows you to navigate through the menus more easily. The body of both is composed of aluminum alloy with fiberglass housing with a resistance of 5 ATM. The bracelets are available in leather and silicone versions.

Speaking of hardware, OPPO Watch 3 and 3 Pro pair 1GB RAM, 32GB storage and OPPO’s Apollo 4 Plus chip with Snapdragon W5 to use two operating systems: ColorOS based on Google’s Wear OS with lots of functionality and RTOS, which offers longer battery life. Thus, the autonomy of both is as follows: OPPO Watch 3: 4 days with Wear OS and 14 days with RTOS

4 days with Wear OS and 14 days with RTOS OPPO Watch 3 Pro: 5 days with Wear OS and 15 days with RTOS Both watches are still compatible with 4G LTE connection, but autonomy drops to only 1 and a half days maximum with the network activated via eSIM.

















The two smartwatches still have Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, accelerometer, gyroscope, digital compass, altimeter, brightness sensor, optical heart rate and blood oxygen saturation sensor, while the Watch 3 Pro still has the ability to take electrocardiograms. .

prices and availability

The OPPO Watch 3 is already on pre-order in China with sales starting August 19 in black and silver. The OPPO Watch 3 will be available in gold and black. Prices are as follows: OPPO Watch 3:

Black Silicone Wristband: 1,599 Yuan (~BRL 1,200) Brown leather bracelet: 1,699 yuan (~$1,275)

OPPO Watch 3 Pro: Black Silicone Wristband: 1,999 Yuan (~BRL 1,500) Brown leather bracelet: 2,099 yuan (~R$1,580)

Unfortunately, there is still no forecast for the global launch of the watches, but it would be interesting to see these new models in more markets, after all, both are compatible with both Android and iOS.

