George Best, on SCORE #1: ‘If I wanted to, I could be better than Pele’ | Scoreboard

On March 20, 1970, a historical piece of Brazilian sports journalism began to circulate in Brazil, the inaugural edition of PLACAR magazine. The cover highlighted Skin and his “recipe for winning the Cup”, with the King’s prophecies that months later would be fulfilled in Mexico. Flipping through the pages, the reader at the time was introduced to another football genius, a kind of European Pele: Northern Irishman George Best, legend of the Manchester Unitedthen 23 years old and in the prime of his — and fame.

Eternalized by his goals, dribbling and also witty statements like “I spent a lot of money on drinks, women and fast cars. The rest I wasted”, Best gave an interview to Oriel Pereira do Vale, a PLACAR correspondent in London, in which he put modesty aside and admitted to living an unruly life. “If I had been born ugly, you wouldn’t have heard about Pele. I get along very well with the girls, I like to have fun, to take pleasure in the money I earn and that’s why I don’t dedicate myself entirely to football”, said the number 7.

In an era pre-internet and broadcasting of international championships, reports like this were the only way for football fans to get to know the legends of the Old Continent, even more so in the case of Best, who has never played in a World Cup. “For the first time in my life I would really like to be English, at least for a month”, confessed the rebel ace to PLACAR, citing the dispute in the Mexico Cup. He was right to point out Brazil and Italy as favorites for the title.

George Best died on November 25, 2005, at age 59, of multiple organ failure as a result of his alcoholism. He went down in history as one of the greatest and most interesting football geniuses. The blog #TBT PLACAR, which every Thursday retrieves a treasure from our archives, reproduces the 1970 report in its entirety:

GEORGE BEST, THE GOD

As his hair grew, he grew into England’s best player. Today, George Best is everything

Reporting by Oriel Pereira do Vale, correspondent in London

He dribbles like Garrincha, scores like Tostão, has the genius of Pelé, shoots with the precision of Edu. If he wanted to, he would be the best player in the world, but he is very happy and satisfied to be the best player in England. George Best, 23-year-old left winger, handsome as a movie star and eccentric as a millionaire, is everything he wants or wants to be. He is god when he speeds through the streets in his latest car; he is devil when he is on the field running or dribbling; he’s charming when he’s posing in trendy clothes for London’s top stores.

George Best is everything he wants to be because hardly anyone in England has the courage or daring to contradict him. George Best, England’s best player.

— If I had been born ugly, you wouldn’t have heard about Pele. I get along very well with girls, I like to have fun, to enjoy the money I earn and that’s why I don’t dedicate myself entirely to football. I won’t be a football monk despite training hard and playing even harder. I feel like I can do whatever I want with the ball, no matter the opponent. That’s why he could be better than Pele, if he wanted to.

George Best, the best player in the world:

Few have the courage of the chronicler Geoffrey Green — “He reminds me of Garrincha despite not having his technical level” — because most think like the headline in the newspaper The Times — “Best is a genius” — or as the definition of Sunday Time — ‘He has ice in his veins, fire in his heart and a lot of precision and balance in his feet.

George Best is exhausting the imagination of the European press, which with each new game despairs looking for an adjective not yet used to describe him.

After serving a 28-day suspension, Best returned in Manchester United 6, Northampton 0, for the FA Cup. Best scored all six goals. the sober The Times he wrote:

“Best must be considered, indisputably, a phenomenon of the football scene. In seven years, he’s become a cult of youth—a new folk hero, a revived James Dean, a hero with a cause: to serve his club, his country. and even prove to himself, one day, that he is the best player in the entire history of football.”

George Best. The best player in the world. Best. In English, it means “the best”. Best, for Manchester United fans, for most girls, for their friends. it’s just George. Jorge. He can be found daily on the pages of newspapers (he is a big source of sales), on television (BBC 2, in the second week of February, presented a color documentary of his life) or in the main clubs and in the best restaurants in London (when is not focused or training the next morning).

Can George Best also be found at the left wing of England’s ideal selection? Not. He was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and can only play for his country’s national team (Northern Ireland, despite being part of the United Kingdom along with England, competes in the World Cup separately. Welsh).

TALL, THIN, FAMOUS AND VERY RICH

George Best at England’s left wing would be the solution to all of Alf Ramsey’s problems, because the English coach’s only problems are in the team’s attack. And, as George Best has already overcome the most important strikers in English history (Tom Finney, Stanley Mathews). the frustration of the crowd is justified, which he can only alleviate with this sentence:

“For the first time in my life I would really like to be English for at least a month.

But he himself recognizes that he would defend a weak selection.

— The current England team has never played to my liking, because their football goes against everything I like. I find him too cold and analytical. Do you know why England won the ’66 World Cup? Because it had the best defense in the world, with players prepared to run all the time without stopping, helped by an exceptional crowd. But this time, defense doesn’t win the Cup. Who will win are players like Pele or Riva. We don’t have players of this type in our national team. Hence the conclusion: Brazil and Italy are favorites, followed by Germany, the Soviet Union, Uruguay and Mexico. England has too many players in defense and too few players in attack.

George Best. England’s best player.

It is 1 meter and 80 tall; just over 65 kilos (he is very thin), blue eyes, dark hair and exaggeratedly long; long sideburns; gold chain with two medals (he is Protestant) around his neck: two rings connected by a chain (the latest fashion) on the fingers of the right hand: small ring of light stone on the little finger of the left hand; perfect teeth, revealed at every moment by a permanent smile and a dimple in her chin.

And who knows, maybe he will also become a movie star. Despite having turned down an invitation for the film Virgin Soldiers (he would have to stay six months in Singapore) it is very likely that he will accept to make a film about football. after the Premier League. Experience as a model will have a big impact. And as a model George Best is worth and charges £15,000 (over NCrS 150,000.00) for a year.

He says he’s not rich. But is. Earlier this year he received the keys to the luxurious mansion he had built on the outskirts of Manchester, for which he paid £30,000 (300,000 new cruzeiros). And in the last few months, he’s changed cars so often that the daily mail commented:

“George Best. the champagne-loving star seems to switch cars as quickly as girlfriends. Last year he had a Jaguar E type and a Lotus Europa sport. Last month he received an Iso Rivolta sport. which cost 70 million and which exceeds 270 kilometers per hour. This month he already wants to sell it and claims that Alfa Romeo offered him a car as a gift”.

He’s really eccentric. He once took a plane in Palma de Mallorca. where he vacationed, just to get a haircut with his barber in Manchester (just in passing he spent £50, 500 new). Also 50 liters was spent for an international phone call to a girlfriend. People also say, with an air of secrecy, that Best spends in the first hour of one of his nights out more than the average English player earns in a week. He pays for shoes at prices he would normally pay for luxury suits; and has suits made of 600 new cruzeiros like someone who buys a newspaper.

George Best, the best player in the world.

His image is exploited by gossip columnists as if he were an influential diplomat. When he broke off his engagement to the Danish model Eva Haraldsted he was wanted all over the newspapers. He explained: he met Eva in Copenhagen. while signing autographs at the hotel. After a few days of dating, he convinced her to leave her fiance, family and Copenhagen. to live with him in Manchester. But as “he’s not the type to marry”, Best decided to end the engagement imposed by Eva. The consequence was a complicated legal process initiated by her. for “breach of commitment”.

SMALL, THIN, UNFAME AND POOR

But he doesn’t care because he likes adventures. to be news. Today George Best is not the poor boy from the poorest part of Belfast. who played ball in the streets all day. His mother, former hockey player. he still remembers: George Best was already kicking with less than ten months and as he grew up he perfected his football.

Who first discovered this football was Matt Busby, director of Manchester United. when Best was fifteen. At seventeen he was already in the starting lineup, precisely on September 14, the date of his debut. From that day forward he began an endless series of goals, courtships and eccentricities. He slayed Benfica in 68, scoring a first-place goal at Wembley and giving Manchester the European Cup. This day. dribbled you through all of Benfica’s defense. In a championship game, he dribbled past a defender until he was brought down and then stopped and started grimacing. To the crowd he got up and laughed non-stop. The crowd was applauding George Best, England’s best player.

