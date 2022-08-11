Glaidson Allied With Pablo Escobar’s Henchman to Bring Cryptocurrency Scheme to US, Says PF | Rio de Janeiro

Therefore, according to investigations, Glaidson allied with an associate of the drug dealer Pablo Escobar. Together they are responsible “for billionaire frauds” in Brazil and abroad, says the PF.

The PF and the MPF left to fulfill five preventive arrest warrants and four search and seizure warrants, in the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Cabo Frio, in addition to the inclusion of the targets, which are in the USA, in the Red Notice (red notice) of Interpol. At this stage of the operation, 10 luxury vehicles were seized, valued at around BRL 6 million.

According to the PF, one of the pilots responsible for transporting drugs of the Pablo Escobar cartel, who had already been arrested, managed to leave Brazil with a false passport and, in the US, structured the scheme.

On American soil, according to investigations, Escobar’s partner used fake documents to justify “the profusion of deposits in the company’s accounts”. One of the ways was to send invoicesor declaration of assets, without ballast.

The outflow of values ​​took place through the deposit of crypto-assets backed by the US dollar, also called stablecoins.

Glaidson had been arrested in August 2021 for crimes against the national financial system, criminal organization and money laundering.

There were also two other arrest warrants against him, one for ordering a murder and the other for the attempted crime.