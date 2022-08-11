Glazed donut nails: Glazed donut nails: Hailey Bieber’s nail art that became a fever

At the last MET Gala, it wasn’t the look of Hailey Bieber that stole the show – and yes, a small detail, but which ended up becoming a giant on social media: nail art! nicknamed glazed donut nailsthe very scintillating trend went viral for being modern, but at the same time minimalist.

Created by nail artist Zola Ganzorigtthe nails were also highlighted in the hands of Vanessa Hudgens it’s from Sydney Sweeney, from Euphoria. Bright and soft, it is a great choice for spring (which is already knocking on the door) or for those who like a more discreet look.

The charming and sparkling effect can also be achieved with various colors, from light pink to yellow.

How to make glazed donut nails

@opi How to: #HaileyBieber aka #GlazedDonutNails Tutorial by @Zola ✨ 🍩 💅🏼 #haileybiebernails #chromenails #metgala #metgalanails #opi ♬ original sound – OPI

With the fever on social media, Zola recorded step by step, which was shared on TikTok. To achieve shine, she starts using a gel foundation, and curing for 30 seconds in UV light. Then, she applies a coat of OPI’s Funny Bunny color (a very light pearl) and cures for 60 seconds. Then it’s time to use a top coat, also in gel, and cure. To give the shimmering effect, she then applies a chromatic nail powder with the help of a small brush and finishes with another coat of top coat.

Don’t want to make the gel version? It is indeed possible to recreate the effect: just use a pearly nail polish as a base, then use the chromatic or holographic powder and cover with a shimmering top coat.