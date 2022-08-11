Globo will show the film Questão de Tempo

Globo will show in the Afternoon Session this Thursday (11) the film Questão de Tempo. Released in 2013, the feature film stars Bill Nighy, Domhnall Gleeson, Lydia Wilson, Margot Robbie, Rachel Mcadams, Richard Cordery and Tom Hollander. The film airs after O Cravo e a Rosa at 3:25 pm.

Tim Lake grows up in Cornwall in a seaside home with his father James, mother Mary, absent-minded uncle Desmond and free-spirited sister Katherine (Kit Kat). On his 21st birthday, Tim learns from his father that the men in his family have the secret ability to travel back in time, to moments they lived before. James discourages his son from using his gift to acquire money or fame, and Tim decides he will use it to improve his love life.

The following summer, Kit Kat’s friend Charlotte visits. Tim is instantly smitten, but waits until the end of his stay to tell her how he feels; she tells him that he should have told her sooner. Tim travels back in time to tell Charlotte in the middle of the holiday, but she advises him to wait until her last day. Heartbroken, Tim realizes she’s not interested in him, and that time travel can’t change anyone’s mind.

Tim moves to London to pursue a career as a lawyer, living with his father’s acquaintance Harry, an angry misanthropic playwright. Tim visits a Dans le Noir restaurant, where he meets Mary. They flirt in the darkness, and later, Mary gives Tim her phone number. Tim returns home to find a distraught Harry, whose opening night of his new play has been ruined by an actor who has forgotten his lines. Tim goes back in time to set things right, and the play is a triumph.