Goals and best moments of Real Madrid v Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup (2-0) | 08/10/2022

Card for Lucas Alario. For lack of Mendy.

Rodrygo pedals and enters the area, he doesn’t have an angle, but even so he risks the shot. The ball goes into the net from the outside.

Real Madrid fans already scream “CHAMPION”.

Let’s go to 93.

Rodrygo accelerates to the left, tries to touch Benzema, but ends up missing.

Casemiro’s perfect match so far, the Brazilian midfielder is in every corner of the field, getting in the way of Frankfurt’s attacks.

Götze lifts the ball in the area, but it goes too hard and goes out through the back line.

Kroos risks from midfield, but the ball goes out.

Real continues with possession and controlling the game.

Real Madrid exchange passes in the defense field and controls the match.

Frankfurt tries an aerial move, but Real’s defense pushes away.

Mendy launches Vinicius Junior on the left, the Brazilian enters the area and plays for Benzema. That faces the goal and kicks, marking the second of the meringues.

Knauff attacks from the right, cuts inside and kicks. Courtois defends.

Modric activates Casemiro, who attacks through the middle and shoots from outside the area. The ball explodes on Trapp’s crossbar and goes over the baseline.

Mendy crosses to Vinicius Junior, who dominates and kicks. Trapp makes a good save and saves the Eagles.

Vinicius Junior tries individual play, but is disarmed.

Lindstrøm tries a low cross, but Casemiro arrives and intercepts.

The second half is at the same pace as the first half. Warm and with more passes.

The ball rolls again in Helsinki.

Real Madrid 1×0 Frankfurt

Lindstrøm tries the cross, Militão cuts. But the ball remains with Frankfurt, Sow kicks in a cross, and Courtois makes a save.

The game has only passes again, the ball rotates and there are no finishes.

After a good move by Real, the ball left for Vinicius Júnior inside the area, free, the Brazilian took it from Trapp, the ball was coming in. When the Brazilian from Frankfurt, Tuta, tackles the ball and takes it practically over the line, saving the Waters.

Kamada is released, and comes face to face with Courtois. The Japanese finishes crossed, and the merengue archer saves the Spanish team.

Borré finds Lindstrøm, who fills his foot, Courtois defends. But the assistant marked the Dane’s irregular position.

Borré released, but the ball was too strong and is in the hands of Courtois.

Corner for Real Madrid.

The start of the game is very warm, with no shots, the ball just circulates.

For now, a lot of exchange of passes and fierce marking on both sides.

Ball rolling in Helsinki. Frankfurt gives the exit.

Teams enter the field with the cups they won last season.

Teams in the warm-up, the ball starts rolling in 30 minutes.

Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Mordirc and Valverde; Vinicius Junior and Benzema.

trapp; Toure, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Lenz; Gotze, Kamada; smudge.

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.