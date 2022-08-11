Grey’s Anatomy: New 19th characters make their debut in never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photo of the series

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy will feature 5 new characters. Premieres October 6th in the US.

After announcing the new additions to the cast of Grey’s Anatomy, the first official image of the new core of surgical residents at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital behind the scenes of Season 19 has been released. The photo was shared by actor James Pickens Jr, who plays Dr. Richard Webber. “Let’s welcome the new interns to the Grey’s family, excited for season 19,” wrote the actor in the caption of the post.

Actress Midori Francis will play Mika Yasuda, a first-year surgical resident. A middle child of eight siblings, Mika is used to “being overlooked and underappreciated – and uses that to her advantage,” according to the official character description provided by ABC. “She is dealing with overwhelming medical school student loans but is baffled and confident that she can get into the program and make it to the top.”

Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type, Making Anna) will play Simone Griffin, a new first-year surgical resident at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, considered funny, smart and high-achieving but with a complicated family dynamic. The character grew up in Seattle but never wanted to work at Gray Sloan because of a painful personal history with the location. Actress Adelaide Kane (Reign) will play Jules Míllin, who was raised by drug-addicted artists/hippies but is somehow one of the few in the family to mature and have a career.

Niko Terho will play Lucas Adams, a first-year surgical resident described as “the charming black sheep of his family. Sympathetic and ready to fail, he has a great mind but no grades to match. He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, as are many in his family who came before him, but Lucas will have to stop relying on his personal abilities and get to work,” according to the character’s official breakdown.

Finally, actor Harry Shum Jr, (Glee) will play Daniel ‘Blum’ Kwan, a shrewd, impatient and brilliant young man. Daniel is generous by nature, but quite competitive, talented and tends to win at everything. A family crisis has interfered with his career plans and now he has a lot to prove. The character description hints at a backstory that would explain why Daniel is a little older than a typical resident doctor.

As previously reported, protagonist Ellen Pompeo will have a reduced participation in just eight episodes in this new season. Pompeo will continue to executive produce and narrate the episodes, but the character of Meredith Gray will be seen less in the hospital corridors. The actress has been cast to star in the new Hulu series with the same theme as The Orphan. The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on October 6th in the United States.