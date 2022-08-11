Half-Life 2 VR will open beta in September; check out new trailer

The team says that there is still a lot to be worked on, but that the wait for the beta is almost over

A new trailer for the mod has been revealed Half Life 2 VR which is being developed by Source VR Mod Team and will put the experience of the second episode of the franchise half-life within virtual reality. The team says that there is still no release date for the full version and that there is still a lot of work to be done, but announces that the open beta will be released some Friday in September.

The initiative to release an open beta came after the positive reviews received by users who are testing the version. VR in half life 2 in closed beta. Despite the confirmation of the beta for September, the team states that it still does not know if it will be available within the Steam but regardless, an original copy of half life 2 to play the mod during the open beta.

Check out the new video below. Half Life 2 VR.

See below the message published by the mod development team.

“A project as big and ambitious as Half-Life 2: VR is never really finished. There’s a lot we still want to do, and we still want to improve, to make it the best VR experience possible. You can find the most important areas at that we are still working on our Roadmap.

However, the extremely positive feedback from our private beta testers over the past few weeks has convinced us that the game as it stands now can not only be fully completed from start to finish, but it is also very enjoyable to do so, and we wish to give you the opportunity to experience it for yourself. So go and retrieve your crowbars from storage, and we’ll see you soon!

We don’t have an exact release date yet and will update you when we do, but it will likely be a Friday. The mod itself will be free, but you need to own a copy of the original Half-Life 2 on Steam.

Unfortunately, at this time, we don’t know if the initial public release will take place on Steam. We are still awaiting approval from Valve and we don’t know how much longer that will take. If our Store page is approved by September, we will launch on Steam as planned. If not, we will prepare an alternate release outside of Steam. Either way, we’re excited for you to play the mod in September!”

– Source VR Mod Team

What are your expectations for Half Life 2 VR? Will you play the mod in virtual reality? Share in the comments with your opinion!

