HBO Max launches this week (8/10/2022)

The week was not colder only in much of Brazil, where temperatures dropped to remind us that we are still in winter. Apparently, a cold front has also passed through HBO Max, which arrives with a much more timid and icy list of launches, without any great news to warm up the subscribers’ play.

That’s not to say, though, that there’s nothing new to watch. The service added to its catalog some classics that were still out and that arrive to give more robustness to the platform. It is the case of Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)a very interesting film starring Michael Keaton and Emma Stone that plays a lot with superhero cinema — and made even more interesting by the fact that the story also talks about the actors.

Another classic that has just arrived on streaming is Golden girl. The film directed by the more than veteran Clint Eastwood tells the story of an old boxing coach who comes out of his isolation to prepare a young woman – played by Hilary Swank – for the biggest fight of her life in and out of the ring. And although the sport has already been addressed in several other productions, there is a charm and a dramatic charge that make this plot one of the most emblematic.

Finally, suspense and tension mark the debut of The skin I live on HBO Max. Pedro Almodóvar’s film is one of those that always result in a mixture of discomfort and surprise that make it a story that deserves to be checked out by fans of good cinema. And the best you can do is read as little as possible about it to watch it without knowing much. Trust me, it’s really worth it.

Below, you can see the complete list of all the releases of the week.

08/05

08/06

08/07

08/08

08/09

08/10