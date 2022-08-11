HBO Max updates application with several new features; check each one

This Wednesday (10) the HBO Max promoted a series of updates to its app for desktop, mobile devices (Android and iOS) and even Amazon Fire tablets. Among the new features implemented are a new design, better navigability and functions such as random mode and split screen. Check in the next paragraphs all the news announced by the streaming.

Random mode on mobile

Let’s start by talking about the shuffle button, also known as shuffle mode. This functionality has been present in the desktop app since March, but has not yet been implemented in the Android and iOS apps.

The shuffle button appears only on selected series. When the user clicks this button, the service itself chooses a random episode to show. The interesting thing, however, is that the random mode is only available in those series where the episodes are closed in itself. That is, the plot begins, develops and is resolved in the same episode.

Some examples of such series are the classic friends, The Amazing World of Gumball, Rick and Morty and The Big Bang Theory. Especially if you’ve already watched these series in order, it’s okay to rewatch episodes at random later. Even more so when you just want to relax and have a little laugh.

In total, the HBO Max has 20 titles that have the shuffle button. The functionality is now available on desktop and mobile apps across all series.

Split screen and improvements to downloaded content

Another interesting novelty announced by HBO Max is the split screen. Now the mobile app can share the screen with another app. Obviously, the cell phone also needs to support this function. Not all smartphones have this feature.

This is a great way to leave a series or movie running in the background while you do some other task.

The area for downloaded content also received improvements. This section now has more performance and stability. The service also includes support for automatically changing the orientation to portrait or landscape mode, depending on how the phone is positioned. Furthermore, the service is more stable on Chromecast. I, as a Chromecast owner, really liked this. Sometimes the app crashed and I couldn’t stream the content.

However, something I still missed in the downloaded content section was a simple organization by episodes. If I download several episodes of a series, they are there, scattered around. Any streaming service today organizes series downloads by episode. Even Starzplay, which has a very crude app, by the way.

refined design

Last but not least, the App design has gone through some refinements. The service’s look has been updated and is now more modern, with updated and intuitive navigation. As a result, the contents received even more prominence.

According to the company, the announced updates will help subscribers make choices faster and have a better experience. Kamyar Keshmiri, senior vice president and product designer at Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming said:

“The changes give our users more of the features they care about most, along with improved navigation and a more immersive storytelling canvas, helping them click through to their favorite content faster and with less friction.”.

So, have you checked out the changes in HBO Max? What do you think?