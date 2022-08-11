“He will become the president of Flamengo”; Arrascaeta gets an agent’s ‘beak’ and snags ace for the Mais Querido

The number 14 shirt was essential for the Club to go after an unexpected name in the ball market

For the joy of the Nation, Arrascaeta is an ace not only on the field. Flamengo’s number 14, responsible for a goal and a worthy assist to win a plate in the quarterfinals of Conmebol Libertadores, got an agent ‘beak’ and hooked ace for the Mais Querido do Brasil.

The Uruguayan midfielder was essential for CRF to go after an unexpected name in the ball market, which remains hectic. The transfer window closes next Monday, August 15th, and could bring more surprises to Mengão fans. It’s up tohighlight that the following names have already been hired: Varela, Pulgar, Vidal and Chives.

On the afternoon of this Thursday (11), Guillermo Varela’s presentation officially took place. The right-back told the backstage to arrive at Gávea: “There is a lot to compete and I talked to Giorgian, who gave me great support to get to the club and I saw everything with my own eyes on the first day I went to Maracanã”, said.

Varela took advantage of the moment to highlight that he is 100% ready to debut and threw the responsibility in the lap of the coach Dorival Júnior, responsible for managing a squad full of stars: “I’ve been training with the team for several days and it’s the coach’s decision. I’m fine for Sunday and all the documentation has arrived,” he signed.

Next Sunday (14th), Flamengo receives Athletico Paranaense. Valid for the 22nd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, the match is scheduled to take place at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. After this confrontation, the team from Rio turns the key to the Copa do Brasil, where they also face Hurricane, but in the Arena da Baixada. The first leg ended 0-0 and continues to generate controversy in the STJD.