Hidden Agent: Ryan Gosling gives show as brutal Bond

Announced as an American answer to the British James Bond, Hidden Agent arrives this Friday (22) at Netflix with a very clear mission: to live up to the budget of $200 million (R$ 1.1 billion), the highest in the history of the platform, and start a franchise that holds audiences for many features. Based on the result presented in this first chapter, the objective was achieved!

The super production tells the story of Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), an inmate who is drafted into the CIA’s Sierra project. Led by the mysterious Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), the group has criminals who accept to carry out missions for which the organization would not send any of its official agents – a kind of Suicide Squad, but with slightly less insane people.

Only, in one of these missions, Gentry is informed that there is a corrupt director in the CIA. He decides to clean up the mess at the agency at the same time he has to save someone very important to him. All this while he is hunted by sociopath Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), who will do anything to get his head.

Ryan Gosling gives a show of charisma in the skin of the protagonist and proves himself once again as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. He manages to navigate with the same intensity in musicals (La La Land), comedies (Amour in the Edge), dramas (Half Nelson: Cornered) or as Ken in the long-awaited Barbie movie.

In Hidden Agent, the 41-year-old Canadian faces breathtaking action scenes, with high-speed chases, brutal fights beautifully choreographed and escape plans that make MacGyver the envy. All of this without giving up the fun in the humorous dynamics that his character develops both with his partner, Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas), and with his antagonist, Lloyd.

Gosling carries overproduction on his back, but Ana de Armas and Chris Evans they also do well in their respective roles. She does not appear as the protagonist’s love interest and goes beyond the cliché of the defenseless girl – on the contrary, the Cuban woman puts on a show and faces her struggles with men as equals. The eternal Captain America, on the other hand, celebrates as a limitless villain, with the right to a crook’s mustache and even a catchphrase.

After producing the climax of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), brothers Joe and Anthony Russo became very capable directors to direct a super production as The Hidden Agent. They take the film across different countries, mixing the action sequences with intrigue in just the right amount. And the fight scenes, as already mentioned, are on another level – especially those in which Gosling uses the objects around him as weapons.

At the end of the day, The Hidden Agent isn’t going to change movie history or win the Oscar for best picture next year. But it is a very well done action that entertains from beginning to end. In other words, it delivers exactly what your audience is looking for.

The cast also includes Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones), Dhanush (3), Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage) and Brazilian Wagner Moura (Elite Squad). The plot is based on the book The Gray Man by Mark Greaney. Check out the Hidden Agent trailer: