Delete all Instagram photos at once is the alternative if you want to do a complete cleaning of your social network feed. In addition to the images, videos, Reels and highlights posted on the profile can also be deleted in one fell swoop.

Next, see how to delete all Instagram photos at once, through the “Your activity” tab within your profile. Tip applies to Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. At the end of the tutorial, see a question and answer section about the tool.

Open the Instagram app and enter your profile; Tap the three-line icon in the upper right corner and go to “Your activity”; Go to “Photos and Videos” and then “Publications”; Tap “Select” in the upper right corner and tick all the images. This selection process is done manually; Tap “Delete” at the bottom left of the screen; Confirm again on “Delete”.

“Your activity” tab allows you to select and delete all Instagram photos (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Can I delete all Instagram photos at once?

It depends. Instagram allows you to delete up to 100 photos at a time. So if you have more than 100 posts, you will need to delete all photos in stages.

Can I delete all photos via Instagram Web?

Not. For now, you can only delete all Instagram photos at once in the social network app for Android and iPhone.

Can I recover my deleted photos?

Yup. When you delete your Instagram photos, they are saved in the “Recently Deleted” folder under the “Your Activity” tab. From there, just retrieve the images to return them to your profile. But remember: you have up to 30 days to perform this action. Otherwise, all content is permanently deleted.

Does deleting all photos delete my Instagram profile?

Not. Your profile remains intact even after deleting all Instagram photos at once. That’s why it’s an interesting tip if you want to delete everything that has been published, but keep your account on the platform.