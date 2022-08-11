How to install Tower of Fantasy for free on mobile and PC?

After much waiting, Tower of Fantasy arrives free on cell phones and PC this Wednesday (10), at 21:00 Brasilia time. The MMORPG published by Level Infinite promises to rival Genshin Impact and has caught the attention of users on social networks, placing the game on the most talked about topics on Twitter.

According to the publisher, the game has passed the four million pre-registrations mark, guaranteeing exclusive rewards for players at launch. Also, don’t forget to check the minimum and recommended requirements to run the game smoothly on your PC.

While the servers are not available, players can now preload on all platforms. In the following lines, the voxel brings a step by step to install Tower of Fantasy on Android, iOS and PC devices. Check out:

How to install Tower of Fantasy on Android?

Open the Play Store on your Android device and in the search bar at the top of the screen, type Tower of Fantasy;

On the game page, select Install;

After the download is complete, press Play to start the game;

After a loading screen, the game will ask you to agree to the terms and conditions before reaching the login screen. Then log into an existing account or create a new one to start playing.

How to install Tower of Fantasy on iOS?

Open the App Store on your iOS device and type Tower of Fantasy in the search bar;

click in Get to download the game;

With the download complete, press Open to start Tower of Fantasy;

After the loading screen, accept the terms and conditions to continue;

Then, fill in the fields with your login and password or create a new account to start playing.

How to install Tower of Fantasy on PC?

Access the official website of Tower of Fantasy and click the Windows icon to start downloading the executable;

Open the executable and select where you want to install the game, paying attention to the free disk space. Next, click on install;

After the download is complete, click launch to continue;

Now the game will ask you to enter a login and password or create a new account. Fill in as needed and click Login;

Now, in the game client, click download to download update data;

Select the installation directory again, paying attention to the free disk space;

After installation, click Start to open the game;

And that’s it, now you’re in the home menu and about to start your journey.

