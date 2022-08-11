Huawei Watch Fit 2 has a complete package at a very attractive price

For those looking for a smartwatch, there are numerous options in the Brazilian market, from simpler models (the so-called smart bracelets) to complete devices – and, consequently, more expensive.

A new competitor arrived in the last month: the Huawei Watch Fit 2. The Chinese brand, which had already launched a more expensive model (the Watch GT3) this year, is a staple in the segment.

With the Watch Fit 2, she managed to unite two relatively distinct concepts: a smart watch full of functions, for a very attractive value.

How much?

At launch, in July, the product had a promotional price of R$849, which would be readjusted to R$949 shortly afterwards. Today, however, it is possible to find it at the brand’s official retailers for R$ 799 — which further improves its already good value for money.

For now, only the Active Edition version, with a rubber strap, is available in Brazil, in the colors Sakura Pink (rosé) and Midnight Black (black).

Now that you know the price, let’s see the reasons that make the Huawei Watch Fit 2 such an interesting option.

more modern look

Unlike the Watch GT3 (rounder and with classic straps), the Watch Fit 2 doesn’t strive to look more “watch” than “smart”. Its look is minimalist, Apple-style watch, with rectangular aluminum case with rounded edges and a single simple button.

The rubber strap is smooth to the touch, with enough length and adjustment to be snug and comfortable on wrists of various sizes. If you find the look too sober or you’re sick of the color, the removal and replacement mechanism is simple. You can use bracelets in other colors or materials, such as metal and leather, which are easy to find in Chinese marketplaces and stores like AliExpress.

The screen, meanwhile, is a good 4.42 cm (1.74 inch) and uses an Amoled touch-sensitive display. The viewing angle is good, but it can be difficult to see on sunny days.

Image: Rodrigo Lara/UOL

As usual with these devices, it is possible to customize the style of the dials, from a bolder organization to a more elegant appearance. So, even with a more “smart” and sporty look, the Watch Fit 2 is able to suit more formal situations.

There is a wide variety of themes, free or paid. Surely one will suit your taste and use.

Complete package

Visuals aside, the most important thing about a smartwatch should be its features. The Watch Fit 2 doesn’t disappoint, with 97 functions for a variety of sports, from cycling to swimming.

Choosing is easy: just press the only physical button, on the right side, and navigate through a very intuitive menu. There are also cardiac, oxygenation and stress monitoring, among others.

heart monitoring chart Image: Rodrigo Lara/UOL

To take full advantage of the features, the watch must be connected to a mobile phone and to the Huawei Health app. He does the “midfield” with the watch and also stores information history, whether from training (such as time and route taken) or health (pulse, oxygenation, etc.)

Contrary to what happened in the Watch GT3 test, which at times asked for a new pairing of the watch, the Watch Fit 2 did not present problems of this type. I used an iPhone 11 Pro as a “support cell” and overall it worked fine. In addition, it was possible to export the results to the Health application, native to Apple devices, centralizing my data.

Does the battery hold up?

The autonomy reported by Huawei is up to ten days of use without recharging. Of course, this varies for each person, but in fact the expectation is compatible with reality. In tests, with very intensive use of the functions, the Watch Fit 2 spent practically a week on.

In the box, in addition to the watch and operating manuals, only a USB cable for charging – which happens through an exclusive magnetic connector, fitted to the back of the accessory. As with most new products, the charger (outlet plug) is not included.

Box contains the watch and a USB charging cable Image: Rodrigo Lara/UOL

It is worth it?

If the idea is to have a smart watch that is not as simple as a bracelet (like Xiaomi’s Mi Band), but that also doesn’t go overboard in price, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 is today one of the best options on the market.

The minimalist look may not be to everyone’s taste, but screen customization and wristband changes manage to get around the issue. In any case, you can be sure that you will be taking home a very complete and versatile product, which performs well in the most varied uses.

Technical Data: Huawei Watch Fit 2

box dimensions: 46 x 33.5 x 10.8 mm

46 x 33.5 x 10.8 mm Weight: 26 grams (without bracelet)

26 grams (without bracelet) Display: AMOLED 1.74

AMOLED 1.74 screen resolution: 336 x 480, 336 PPI

336 x 480, 336 PPI Sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, optical heart monitor

accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, optical heart monitor Drums: 292 mAh

292 mAh Operational system: Huawei HarmonyOS

