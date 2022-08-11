HyperX launches four products in the Brazilian market in the second half of 2022

New white and pink versions of the Cloud II headset and Pulsefire Rod mouse, plus the Alloy Origins 65 keyboard and Pulsefire MAT mousepad, are now available

At the HyperX Reloadedan event dedicated to the press, which took place yesterday (10) in São Paulo, four new brand products were unveiled, which will be marketed in the second half of 2022.

O adrenaline was invited to the event, where it was possible to test these new peripherals and learn a little more about their specifications. They are: the white and pink versions of the Cloud II headset and the ultra-lightweight Pulsefire Rod mouse, the Alloy Origins 65 mechanical keyboard, and the Pulsefire Mat mousepad in three sizes (L, XL and 2XL). All are already on sale on the KaBuM! e-commerce.

“HyperX is always attentive to community feedback and expanding its product line with innovative equipment aligned with the gaming lifestyle. With these four releases that combine performance, comfort and unique design, we offer Brazilian gamers even more options in styles, sizes and configurations of premium peripherals.”, explains Caio Ricci, general manager of HyperX in Brazil.

HyperX Cloud II White and Pink Headset

The Cloud II headset, released in 2015 in black and red and black and gray versions, now has a white and pink version, answering a frequent request from gamers who want to match their peripherals to their preferred styles. The headset comes with an advanced audio control box that activates virtual 7.1 surround sound with a single click, combines a durable aluminum frame with an adjustable headband, a high quality synthetic material lining and traditional foam with Memory Foam technology, that adapts to the user’s head and ears according to use, providing extreme comfort. It also has 53 mm drivers, detachable noise-canceling microphone and compatibility with various devices, such as smartphones, PCs, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

The HyperX Cloud II headset in white and pink is on sale at KaBuM! for BRL 549.90.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Keyboard

The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 is a mechanical keyboard with a compact format, with 65% of the standard size of the peripheral, and which, despite this, has the arrow keys, delete, page up and page down. The Alloy Origins 65 has versions with two types of mechanical switches made by HyperX, RED (linear style) and Aqua (tactile style), both with resistance of up to 80 million clicks per key. It also has an RGB backlight feature with exposed LEDs for greater clarity, various lighting effects, five levels of brightness and double-shot PBT keys with secondary commands printed on the sides of each keycap. Finally, it comes with internal memory for saving up to three preference profiles, including lighting-related and macros, which can be set by the free HyperX NGENUITY software.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 keyboard with HyperX RED mechanical switches is now available on KaBuM! for BRL 649.99. The model with Aqua switches will reach the Brazilian market this semester.

HyperX Pulsefire Mouse White and pink arm

Launched in 2021 in the traditional black color, the HyperX Pulsefire Rod mouse now has a new white and pink version. Ultralight, it weighs only 59g, and stands out for the hexagonal design on its honeycomb-style top panel, favoring quick movements and providing better ventilation to the equipment. It has six programmable buttons and TTC Golden dustproof and water resistant mechanical switches that support up to 80 million clicks, plus internal memory to save your preferred setting via free HyperX NGENUITY software. The mouse base is made of PTFE (purest level Teflon), which reduces friction and allows for smoother glide, and it even comes with optional adhesive tapes that can be applied to improve the user’s control and grip. Finally, it has a Pixart 3335 sensor for precise tracking, four pre-set DPI options (400, 800, 1600 and 3,200), RGB backlighting and the possibility of customizing the button commands.

The HyperX Pulsefire Stem in White and Pink is now available on KaBuM! for BRL 299.99.

HyperX Pulsefire Mat Mousepad

The new Pulsefire Mat is ideal for gamers who like large mousepads to accommodate their peripherals and accessories such as a mouse, keyboard, headset and even their monitor. Available in three sizes (L, XL and 2XL), it has a densely braided fabric surface that is adjusted for precision of movement, offering smooth and consistent glide for the mouse. Durable, rollable and portable, it also has edges with flush seams that won’t fray and a non-slip base with textured rubber for better mouse grip during games. The HyperX Pulsefire Mat mousepads, in sizes L, XL and 2XL, are now available at KaBuM! for R$99.99, R$179.99 and R$199.99, respectively.

Remembering that all these products can be purchased at Kaboom! using our coupon, the ADRENA5. It is valid until August 15th on products sold and delivered by KaBuM!. Limited to one purchase per CPF. Cumulative with other APP or website discount offers, except for Prime Ninja products, launches and pre-order products.

Source: HyperX