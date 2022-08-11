Images highlight the characters’ visuals; Look

Black Adam, the long-awaited film from DC with star Dwayne Johnson, gained new images detailing the look of the characters.

Vanity Fair magazine revealed never-before-seen photos from the feature film, highlighting the Justice Society members and the title character.

Johnson even commented on how Black Adam rivals Superman, and how powerful he is. The actor was known from the comics, saying that one of the Man of Steel’s weaknesses is magic, and the anti-hero has magical powers.

“When you take Black Adam out of the pantheon of superheroes in the DC Universe, he is blessed with these incredible superpowers of the gods that rival Superman,” says the actor.

“The difference is, well, a few things. Number one, Superman’s biggest weakness is magic, and one of Black Adam’s biggest superpowers is magic.”

See the images below.

Movie may have a post-credits scene

According to THR’s new report, the feature has had a recent test run, revealing even more ties to the DCEU (via ScreenRant).

The site confirms that a post-credits scene was seen, serving as a new element to give Black Adam his place in the DC Universe.

This isn’t the only way to adjust the character to the DCEU. The presence of Viola Davis returning as Amanda Waller, will further strengthen the film’s connection with others in the publisher’s universe.

Despite this, details about the alleged scene were not revealed.

Black Adam hits theaters on October 20, 2022.