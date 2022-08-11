Increase your Nubank card limit by up to BRL 5,000 INSTANTLY; see how

Nubank is a fintech that focuses on offering different types of financial services. It is currently one of the largest fintechs in all of Latin America. Only in Brazil there is a large portion of users.

Nubank is recognized by many people for being a digital bank capable of offering novelties in its services, which may be one of the reasons for attracting an audience to it. One feature that fintech has that is not so talked about is the possibility for users to increase the card limit.

Nubank card limit

Firstly, it is important to explain how the issue of the user increasing the Nubank credit card limit works. Therefore, it works based on the balance that the user has in his account. In this way, it is possible for the customer to make use of the entire balance or, even, of only a part to use as a limit.

But how does it work? Let’s say that the user needs to pay for a purchase of BRL 800, but he doesn’t have this limit. It is possible for the customer to deposit the amount as a balance in the Nubank account and choose to use this balance as a credit limit to make the purchase.

Therefore, when the purchase is made, the balance in the account can no longer be used. This is because the invoice must be paid first so that the customer can then have access to the money, which can be left as a balance, as a credit limit and more.

According to fintech, it is possible to deposit the amount of R$ 5 thousand to use this modality of construction of the credit card limit.

However, it is necessary to point out that the customer who fails to pay the invoice may have an amount of the balance debited for the account to be paid. In addition, you may also incur IOF, interest and/or fines.

Learn more about the function

The Nubank function that allows the credit limit to be increased can be very useful in some cases, for example, when the person cannot have a pre-approved high limit. With this, the user will be able to build his own credit limit and, in this way, build a credit history with the fintech of financial services.

According to an announcement by Nubank itself, this practice may allow the user, over time, to receive a new pre-approved limit. This may occur because the system will be able to perform a new analysis of the customer’s financial behavior and, if there is the necessary approval, the fintech can grant a pre-approved limit.

To use the function, the customer must access the Nubank application and, in the menu, locate the credit cards option. Then he should tap on the “Adjust Threshold” option.

The next step is to click on “Reserve as limit” and, after that, set the amount.

