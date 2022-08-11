Intel has already lost $3.5 billion on GPUs and should leave the market, says research group

Jon Peddie Research says the company doesn’t have much to show for it after five years of heavy investment

At a time when Intel guarantees that the Arc GPU line will arrive in 2022, but does not provide a date for that, Jon Peddie Research is advising the manufacturer to give up on this market. Specialized in the analysis of trends in the graphics applications market, the group states that the manufacturer is “bleeding money” with the division responsible for the development of new hardware.

According to JP Research, Intel has already invested more than $3.5 billion in its investment to build dedicated GPUs and has not seen any considerable returns to date. According to data released by the company itself, only in the first fiscal quarter of 2021 it had losses of US$ 2.1 billion with the division.

The research group believes that, given the situation, CEO Pat Gelsinger may be forced to accept losses so far and simply shut down the division’s activities. “Gelsinger isn’t afraid to make tough decisions and kill projects if they don’t deliver — even projects he might personally enjoy,” said JR Research.

“The party is over,” says Jon Peddie

On its official blog, Jon Peddie Research also claims “the party is over” for the GPU division, which could be the next big cut made by Intel. If the group’s forecasts are correct, investments in graphics cards could follow the same path as Optane memories, which were abandoned in late July after several years marked by financial losses.

Until the moment, the Arc line is formed only by entry models — one of them exclusively available in the Chinese market — and for some options aimed at data centers. The forecast is that, even if the long-awaited models A500 and A700 hit stores later this year, direct competition from new GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA will make them difficulty establishing itself among consumers.

For JP Research, Intel’s GPU division is at a crossroads, and its continuity should involve an even greater amount of losses, given the fact that the segment is considered unfriendly and quite competitive. In contrast, the strategic importance of the business is undeniableand Gessinger can put the company’s future at risk if he wants to close it at the present time.

Source: Tom’s Hardware