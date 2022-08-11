Inter lineup confirmed to face Melgar

On Thursday night (11), Inter and Melgar face each other in a game valid for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana. To face the Peruvians, Mano Menezes has almost all the main players at his disposal, being the only big absence, Alexandre Alemão, who fulfills suspension acquired in the first match.

Besides that, the big news among those related was the inclusion of Mikael. The center forward has excelled in training and ended up anticipating his possible debut in Colorado. This is because the Alvirrubra technical commission intended to carry out a longer work of physical improvement with the athlete.

To compose the midfield, Mano opted for the maintenance of Alan Patrick, even after the shirt 10 had manifested muscle pain in the rout suffered by Fortaleza in Castelão. With that, the midfielder will partner with De Pena, Edenilson and Gabriel.

As for the defense duo, the Colorado commander returned Gabriel Mercado to the position. In this way, the Argentine will form a pair with Vitão and will be accompanied by Bustos, as well as Renê, who will compose the sides.

For the attack, Braian Romero was chosen to replace Alemão. Despite Mikael’s shadow, the Argentine is Mano’s 1st chip and will have the chance to consecrate himself in the crowded Giant.

Thus, the 11 chosen by Mano are: Daniel, Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena and Alan Patrick; Wanderson and Brian Romero.

Check out the official lineup of colorada to face Melgar: