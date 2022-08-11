Invited to start Espanyol, Luva de Pedreiro is “presented” at Atlético de Madrid | football

Social media phenomenon, Iran Ferreira, Luva de Pedreiro is in Spain to honor the start of the Spanish Championship, which starts this Friday, at the invitation of La Liga. But the Bahian did not stop there. The influencer paid for Atlético de Madrid again, with the right to photos with the club’s shirt at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

– Welcome, Mason’s Glove! – said Atletico.

Mason Gloves at Wanda Metropolitano — Photo: Atlético de Madrid

Luva is on an international trip to Europe, the first one together with his parents. Last week, he was in Portugal, where he was cheered by fans at an event, who shouted his catchphrase: “Receba!”.

Tieted wherever he goes, La Liga’s invitation to Iran is not the only one. In addition to being invited to visit Zenit, in Saint Petersburg, at the beginning of last month, the digital influencer went to Morocco to close a commercial deal and drew attention at the airport.

2 of 3 Glove de Pedreiro poses for a photo in the dressing room of Atlético de Madrid — Photo: Atlético de Madrid Glove of Pedreiro poses for a photo in the dressing room of Atlético de Madrid – Photo: Atlético de Madrid

A routine that tends to be hectic in the coming months as well. The Bahian, through his social networks, has already anticipated trips to Germany, at the main headquarters of Adidas, with whom he closed the “biggest contract of his life”, Champions League games to watch in loco and, of course, the Qatar World Cup. .

Bahian from the city of Quijingue, Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and is currently the most followed football influencer on Instagram, with more than 17 million followers.

3 of 3 On a trip to Europe, Luva de Pedreiro goes to Atlético de Madrid stadium — Photo: Atlético de Madrid On a trip to Europe, Luva de Pedreiro goes to the Atlético de Madrid stadium – Photo: Atlético de Madrid

He began his career as an internet celebrity after releasing videos of him hitting extreme fouls in the lowland field near where he lived.

