“It can’t be true”; Corinthians fans ‘go crazy’ with Jô’s situation in Ceará

After leaving Timão due to problems outside the field, the striker signed a contract, but has already generated reactions at Vozão

After a long period of searching the market, the Corinthians managed to beat the competition and announce Yuri Alberto, who has been the starting striker at the moment, even though he is 7 games without being able to swing the nets. The team led by Vítor Pereira even used Róger Guedes in this role, but the striker has already made it clear that he likes the edges better.

Who previously had this responsibility was jo, who ended up terminating his contract in a melancholy way, well after being caught in a pagode during a defeat by Timão, in addition to missing training the next day. Recently, the former shirt 77 expressed himself: “I always want to thank Corinthians fans for the thousands of messages, I am grateful and will always thank you for everything, both the fans and Corinthians”he wrote.

Staying a period without a new destination, the striker surprised everyone with a signature in recent days, ready to play Serie A: he got it right with Ceará. Before the northeast, there were other clubs interested, but Vozão was faster, got the medallion preference and has already made official their arrival there.

However, one photo ended up gaining a huge repercussion on the web: the profile “Camisa 21” posted the image of the veteran wearing the Ceará shirt, extremely overweight, causing mixed reactions from fansespecially in Corinthians, since there were some who were considering having him again in the cast.