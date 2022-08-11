“It’s taking off your hat…”; Hulk leaves clubbing aside and surrenders to Palmeiras star

Last Wednesday (10), Palmeiras eliminated the Atlético-MG in penalty kicks in the Copa Libertadores of America, for the second consecutive year. It is worth mentioning that Alviverde played from the 30 minutes of the first half with one less, after the expulsion of Danilo. With the expulsion of scarpa, at the end of the second stage, for a dangerous entry, leaving the team with two players less. In the second stage additions, Vargas was sent off for complaining in an acrimonious way with the referee, managing to reduce a little the advantage of opposing players.

during interview Hulk spoke about the strategy adopted by the verdãowhich ended up hampering the performance of the Minas Gerais team in the search for the result. “It is difficult, after two well-played games, to come out regretting once again. You have to recognize the merit of the opponent, we were very good until Danilo was sent off. Abel (Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras) made a line of five and another with four players, and it was difficult for us to play”.

The scorer also praised the strategy adopted by the technician Abel Ferreirawho lost a player early in the match, but knew how to set up hold the tie. “They defended very well, they didn’t cause any danger, because they defended and kicked forward, they did what they had to do to qualify. We fought, we tried. It’s football, who understands football, who can make a reading the game will understand that we worked hard. But they did very well in the defensive part, and hats off to Abel, who did very well”.

Hulk also highlighted that the team looked for the result, but always ended up hitting the beam. “The players played a very good role there. When Scarpa was sent off, it was at the end of the game. We fought, we searched, we had the ball on the post, Jair’s header. We can only regret, raise our heads and work. Football is like that.”