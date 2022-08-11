Jeferson Miola: Fall of confidence, isolation and illegitimacy of the Armed Forces

Loss of trust, isolation and illegitimacy of the Armed Forces

By Jeferson Miola, on his blog

The erosion of Brazilians’ trust in the Armed Forces has been a constant since 2019.

This conclusion can be seen in the series of annual surveys on Global Reliability carried out by the Ipsos Institute in 28 countries.

In the year 2019 [aqui]39% of Brazilians declared they trust the Armed Forces, according to Ipsos.

In the 2021 survey [aqui]this rate dropped to 35%, and in 2022 [aqui] was dropped to 30% – the same percentage of Bolsonaro’s voting intentions.

This represents a 23% drop in the number of Brazilians who in 2019 trusted the military, but today they no longer trust them.

The discredit of the Brazilian Armed Forces is not worse than in other three of the 28 countries surveyed.

The Armed Forces’ search for popularity was an obsession pursued by military leaders to reoccupy spaces of power.

The approval ratings prior to Bolsonaro’s election derived from communication strategies engendered to improve and rebuild a favorable image of the Armed Forces in the post-dictatorship period.

In an article published in EBLOG collection [Exército] In 2018, General Otávio do Rêgo Barros described the secret Army posture known as “Great Mute Strategy” to repackage the military image: “the period after the governments headed by military presidents […] was characterized by the adoption of the communication strategy of not generating resonance to controversial themes and that rescued, with distortions, subjects related to military governments”.

The general explains the permanent and patient work in pursuit of this objective: “in this phase, the EB, through the firm action of the Commanders who succeeded each other and the High Command, went through a turbulent stage, with serenity, competence, discipline and professionalism, and managed to overcome the adversities and opposition of ideas disseminated in various communication vehicles, especially in the ‘mass media’”.

the result of Great Mute Strategyin the general’s assessment, is that “over the years, in the 21st century, the EB resumed its prominent place due to the call of the population itself, proving to be essential for Brazilian society [sic].

The Force started to gain high confidence and to have more visibility in the media, which started to project the activities carried out”.

He was referring to GLO’s in urban centers, border actions, international missions [Haiti]assistance in public calamities, floods, water distribution in the northeastern semi-arid region, etc.

The deep dive into social networks – identical strategy adopted by the international and Brazilian extreme right [bolsonarista e lavajatista] – was key in this camouflage process to create opportunities for the military to act illegally in politics; that is, to “retake its prominent place”, as the general wrote.

Rêgo Barros recalls that the Army launched “in the novelty of social media from 2010 onwards with the aim of increasing direct contact with target audiences of interest [sic]”.

He boasts that “today [em 2018], the Brazilian Army is the federal agency with the largest number of followers on Facebook, with 3.6 million people. Twitter da Força reached the mark of 189 thousand users; Instagram, 520 thousand; and Youtube, 271 thousand subscribers”.

The general states that “this pioneering attitude in the media led the Army to the role of ‘silent protagonist’ at this moment in national life […] of political, economic, social and, above all, ethical and moral instability”.

The mention of such a “precursor attitude” helps to contextualize the publication scenario, by the conspirator general Villas Bôas, of the tweet illegal from April 3, 2018.

For Rêgo Barros, “the Army Commander, with a vision of the future and inspiring leadership, required the evolution of the Force’s social communication, in order to vocalize to society that the EB would base its conduct on three pillars: legality, stability and legitimacy”.

Rêgo Barros understands that “The Armed Forces and, in particular, the Brazilian Army, are the institutions that have most attended to the diversified demands of society, even those intangible and only in the imagination of citizens […]with a request to participate in matters that are often not constitutional missions, [e que] demonstrate the high reliability of the population in the three Forces, a situation confirmed by opinion polls”.

The partisan leaders of the Armed Forces have been preparing for many years to materialize a military project of power.

It is not fortuitous that since the days of June 2013, but especially since the coup dynamics of 2014/2016, there have been frequent, non-spontaneous appeals asking for “military intervention” and evoking article 142 of the Constitution.

The military boasted of having the confidence and support of the Brazilian population. The height of this popularity was 2018, when Bolsonaro was elected and the second cycle of the coup perpetrated in 2016 began.

The disastrous military government ruined the country and promoted barbarism, hunger, misery and genocide.

The military government wreaked havoc on the country’s environment, economy and sovereignty. And now, with the escalation of attacks on institutions and undemocratic threats, the image of the military has been irreparably ruined.

The Armed Forces, converted into militias in uniform because of their partisan summits, they are still trusted by about 30% of the Brazilian population.

Not coincidentally, a performance identical to Bolsonaro’s voting intentions.

Like its deputy who occupies the presidential chair, the military is increasingly isolated and has its legitimacy deeply questioned.