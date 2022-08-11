Jenna Ortega is ‘Wandinha’ Addams in the new behind-the-scenes image of the Netflix series; Check out!

Through social networks, the acclaimed actress Jenna Ortega released a new behind-the-scenes image of ‘Wandinha’ (Wednesday), a spin-off series from ‘The Addams Family’.

The photo features Ortega as the iconic titular character.

The production will soon debut on the streaming.

During an interview for the comicbook.comthe legendary composer Danny Elfman commented on what the public can expect from the attraction and took the opportunity to praise the protagonist’s work Jenna Ortega.

“The show is really, really fun. I’m currently working on the second episode alongside Tim and the young actress who is playing Wandinha. She’s really perfect, she was the perfect choice for the role. You’re really going to see her transform into this dear character.‎”

Known for her work in ‘You’, ‘Panic’ and ‘X’, Ortega already commented on the challenges of playing the daughter of Gomez (Luis Guzman) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

For her, one of Wandinha’s main characteristics is her lack of emotions, something that is very complicated for an expressive actress like ortega.

“The most interesting thing about Wandinha is that we never saw her act like an ordinary teenager,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “She is an eight-year-old girl obsessed with murder, death, grief and depression. She’s so bizarre that it’s funny and charming at the same time. So how can I reproduce all of this and make it interesting without mischaracterizing it? It’s an eight-episode series… So my biggest challenge is getting people to connect with her in an emotional way, even if she’s closed to emotions.”

She added that:

“Okay, she has to be able to drive the story forward somehow, but how do we keep her true to her expressionless self? I’m very curious to know how this will work. I’ve never had the opportunity to play an iconic character before and I know she’s very loved and respected so I can’t spoil it.”

In addition to Ortega, Zeta-Jones and Guzman, Gwendoline Christie will play Larissa Weems, headmistress of the Nevermore Academy, who has a long-standing feud with Morticia.

Wandinha will be part of the Nevermore Academy, in the city of Jericho, and will be accompanied by several other characters, including several students.

Check the description of each one below:

Joy Sunday Like Bianca Barclay: One of the Academy’s most popular students, Bianca is descended from a long line of mermaids with an enchanting power of persuasion.

Like Bianca Barclay: One of the Academy’s most popular students, Bianca is descended from a long line of mermaids with an enchanting power of persuasion. Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair: Enid is Wandinha’s lively and vibrant roommate. Hailing from California, she is part of a werewolf pack.

as Enid Sinclair: Enid is Wandinha’s lively and vibrant roommate. Hailing from California, she is part of a werewolf pack. Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin: a local resident who forms an unexpected friendship with Wandinha. He has a complicated relationship with his father, Sheriff Donovan.

as Tyler Galpin: a local resident who forms an unexpected friendship with Wandinha. He has a complicated relationship with his father, Sheriff Donovan. Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger: one of the Academy’s quirkiest students and president of the beekeeping club.

as Eugene Otinger: one of the Academy’s quirkiest students and president of the beekeeping club. Georgie Farmer as Ajaz Petropolus: Academy student who is also a gorgon. Weird and shy, Ajaz gets very anxious when someone looks him in the eye.

as Ajaz Petropolus: Academy student who is also a gorgon. Weird and shy, Ajaz gets very anxious when someone looks him in the eye. Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka: a vampire inspired by aesthetics harajuku and one of the coolest young women at the Academy.

as Yoko Tanaka: a vampire inspired by aesthetics harajuku and one of the coolest young women at the Academy. Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe: a charismatic and supernaturally artistic student who comes from a wealthy family, thanks to his celebrated father.

as Xavier Thorpe: a charismatic and supernaturally artistic student who comes from a wealthy family, thanks to his celebrated father. Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin: Born and raised and Jericho, this sheriff has always had problems with the Academy – and a vendetta pending with a former student there, Gomez Addams.

as Sheriff Donovan Galpin: Born and raised and Jericho, this sheriff has always had problems with the Academy – and a vendetta pending with a former student there, Gomez Addams. Thora Birch as Tamara Novak: Wandinha’s dorm supervisor and the only one without supernatural attributes at the Academy, with a passion for all things botany-related.

as Tamara Novak: Wandinha’s dorm supervisor and the only one without supernatural attributes at the Academy, with a passion for all things botany-related. Riki Lindhome like Dr. Valerine Kinbot: A local therapist who is extremely intrigued by her new patient, Wandinha.

The screenplay is written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millarbest known for creating and producing the hit series ‘smallville‘.

For those who don’t know, ‘The Addams’ Family was created by the cartoonist Charles Addams, in 1938, as strips for The New Yorker magazine. The characters spawned live-action and animated series, books, video games and even a musical, which was shown in Brazil in 2012, with Daniel Boaventura and Marisa Orth like the couple Gomez and Morticia Addams.

In cinema, creation generated ‘The Addams Family’big box office success of 1991, and, 2 years later, ‘The Addams Family II’both led by Barry Sonnenfeld. Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia played the Addams couple. Christopher Lloyd it was Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci lived Wednesday Addams (Wandinha).

the third movie, ‘The Return of the Addams Family’was released directly to video in 1998.

