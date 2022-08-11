Jesse Williams Discusses Ellen Pompeo’s Future On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Jesse Williams, The Doctor. Jackson Avery from the series “Grey’s Anatomy”supports 100% the decision to Ellen Pompeo of decreasing its participation in the 19th season. She will appear in just nine episodes. “This woman has been working really hard for this franchise every year for the last 20 years,” Jesse told E! News Daily Pop.

“Any time off she takes is well deserved. And I’m sure they have a master plan,” she added.

In fact, ABC has a plan. Season 19 will see the entry of several new characters – an entire team of young people in their first year of residency. Some names have already been announced for the cast. With this novelty, episodes will be able to focus on new plots and other characters, giving a break to Meredith Gray.

Ellen Pompeo Believes It’s About Time “Grey’s Anatomy” Ended

Ellen Pompeo has expressed several times its desire to put an end to “Grey’s Anatomy”. But ABC doesn’t want to end the show, as it remains very profitable every year. The company earns millions of dollars by selling seasons to other countries.

“I have focused on trying to convince everyone that [a série] should end. I feel super naive saying ‘but what’s the story? What story are we going to tell?’ Everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? That generates a zillion dollars,” the actress admitted to the website Insider.

This time, Ellen managed to decrease her participation in the program because she has another job. The actress signed a contract with the streaming service Hulu to star in an unreleased series, based on the same story that inspired the movie “The Orphan” (2009).