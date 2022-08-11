Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard is getting an episode on Law & Order: SVU

The 24th season of Law & Order: SVU will have an episode based on the case of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard, according to images revealed from the series’ recordings in New York. In photos that circulate online, the protagonist Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears in front of the courthouse where several protesters are divided with posters of “Team Austin” and “Team Kelsey”, referring to the famous case that unfolded between May and June. Check out:

There has not yet been an official announcement from the production regarding the episode, but the production of Dick Wolf already has a history of basing its episodes on real cases of abuse, rape and domestic violence. In recent seasons, the series has had episodes inspired by the cult’s Harvey Weinstein cases. NXIVM and more.

The jury in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard ruled in June that the actor’s charge was well founded. The actor’s ex-wife was ordered to pay him $15 million by the jury, but the judge in the case reduced the amount to $350,000, under the law of the state of Virginia, where the trial took place.

Depp and Heard were married between 2015 and 2017. The allegations of domestic violence were initially raised by Heard during the divorce proceedings, eventually ending with a settlement between the two parties – which did not include an admission of guilt by the actor, but no language. to acquit him of the charge.

The 24th season of Law & Order: SVU It still doesn’t have an announced premiere date, but it’s currently in filming and should debut later this year in the US. In Brazil, the series is broadcast on Universal TV and its 23 seasons are available on Globoplay.

