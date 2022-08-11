Jon Hamm Joins Season 3 Cast

“Top Gun: Maverick” Actor Joins Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in New Episodes of “The Morning Show”

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 8/10/2022 at 2:20 pm – Updated at 2:31 pm

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star Jon Hammwas confirmed in the cast of the third season of “The Morning Show”, an Apple TV+ series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoonto play an important role in the plot of the next episodes of the production.

According to The Wrap, hamm will live the business titan Paul Marksa character who sets his sights on the broadcaster Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon). More details on how he will appear in the plot have yet to be revealed. What is known is that the new season of “The Morning Show” should start filming at the end of this month of August, and will now feature Charlotte Stoudt (“No One May Know”) as showrunner and executive producer.

The series accompanies Alex Levyan anchor for a prestigious newspaper in Manhattan, New York, trying to keep her job after her benchmate, played by Steve Carell, being fired amid a sexual misconduct scandal. The second season shows the rise of tensions at the UBA broadcaster amid a pandemic framework, racial prejudice and abusive behavior, which reveal more than they should about the largest channel network in the United States.

Created by Jay Carson (“House of Cards”) and Kerry Ehrin (“Motel Bates”), the cast of “The Morning Show” also includes Desean Terry (“God’s Army”), Victoria Tate (“A Strange Friendship”), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Beauty and the Beast”), Nestor Carbonell (“Lost”) and more.

Both seasons of “The Morning Show” are available on Apple TV+. If third year still doesn’t have a premiere date set.

