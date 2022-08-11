Jon Hamm joins the cast of The Morning Show

The streaming service Apple TV+ announced that the Golden Globe winner Jon Hamm joined the cast of the third season of The Morning Showproduction is expected to start at the end of the month.

the star of Mad Men will play Paul Marks, a corporate titan “who has his eye on UBA, and is pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into its mighty orbit.”

Jon Hamm achieved stardom by playing publicist Don Draper in the acclaimed TV series Mad Menavailable on streaming HBO Max and Globo Play. His most recent work was as Vice Admiral Beau ‘Cyclone’ Simpson in Top Gun: Maverick. the next job of Jon Hamm will be like Archangel Gabriel in the second season of Good Curses from Prime Video.

The Morning Show is an unapologetically heartfelt drama series that looks at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who helped wake up America. The first season of the series received three Golden Globe nominations and seven Emmy Award nominations.

The series currently stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup. Next to them are Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino.

The Morning Show was created by Michael Ellenberg in The Leftovers and scripted by Kerry Ehrin. The executive production is signed by Michael Ellenberg, Kerry Ehin, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Winterspoon, Mimi Leder, Kristin Hahn, Lauren Levy Neudstadter, Adam Milch and Erica Lipez.