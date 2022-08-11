Kenan Thompson Announced to Host the 2022 Emmys

It was also revealed that Kenan Thompson will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month.

The actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, known for his work on the sitcoms Saturday Night Live and Kenan & Kel, will host the 74th Emmy Awards, according to Deadline. The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles, United States, on September 12. This will be his debut as a presenter at the awards, although Thompson is no newcomer to the role: he ran last year’s People’s Choice Awards.

In this way, Thompson joins a long list of SNL members to present the Emmys, among which the veterans, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. Furthermore, it is worth noting that he has been nominated for the award six times for his performances on SNL and the comedy Kenan. Among this year’s competitors, the biggest highlight is “Succession”, by HBO Maxwho shot ahead and received 25 nominations.

Following, accumulating another 20, are “Ted Lasso”, from Apple TV+, and “The White Lotus”, also from HBO. Furthermore, names like Zendaya, Adam Scott, Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon also gained prominence in their respective categories.

In related news, Kenan Thompson will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member will be added as the 2,728th star of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation,” said the event’s producer, Ana Martinezin the ad, according to VladTV.

Check out the list of nominees below:

BEST TALK SHOW VARIETY PROGRAM.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

BEST COMPETITION REALITY SHOW.

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls

nailed it

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES.

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (hacks)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES.

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso)

BEST COMEDY SERIES.

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE.

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

lily james (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seydried (The Dropout)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE.

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes of a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

sebastian stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE.

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES.

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES.

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Break)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST DRAMA SERIES.

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES.

Patricia Arquette (Break)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES.

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Round 6)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Break)

Christopher Walken (Break)

Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES.

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES.

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE OR SERIES. LIMITED

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE OR SERIES. LIMITED

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES.

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES.

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES.

Jane Adams (hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)

Laurie Metcalf (hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES.

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)

Christopher McDonald (hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)