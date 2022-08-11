LG announces 97″ panel that doesn’t need speakers to produce sound

This may not be the first time LG has announced a giant 97-inch screen. However, the news now is that the company’s new display should not reach the market with speakers built into its housing. This does not mean that it will not be able to produce sounds, as this will be possible through vibration. The manufacturer’s promise is that the novelty will deliver an immersion close to what you have in a cinema, with 5.1 channels. At first, it was already possible to see this type of technology in the brand’s displays that could bend. Its name is Cinematic Sound OLED and it is a thin layer of film that is behind the panel.

When necessary, it vibrates and produces sound, so there is no need to connect a speaker to the device. Another branded device with a similar attribute was the LG G8 ThinQ, launched in 2019. However, it was not something that was very pleasing, despite being interesting at times. These factors make the South Korean manufacturer’s promise very bold, as the sound source will only be the TV, without a set of speakers to assist. The company remains strong in the segment, presenting not only this solution, but also products to compete even in the corporate sector with the One Quick line.

salty price Another detail worth mentioning is the price of $25,000 (R$ 126,500 at the current price) that the product in the normal version costs for those who want to buy it. That is, the version with this particular feature should reach the market with a value, at least, similar to this, something very inaccessible. There is still no date for the launch of the new TV on the market.

