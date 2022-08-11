LG announces 97″ panel that doesn’t need speakers to produce sound

This may not be the first time LG has announced a giant 97-inch screen. However, the news now is that the company’s new display should not reach the market with speakers built into its housing. This does not mean that it will not be able to produce sounds, as this will be possible through vibration.

The manufacturer’s promise is that the novelty will deliver an immersion close to what you have in a cinema, with 5.1 channels. At first, it was already possible to see this type of technology in branded displays that could bend. Its name is Cinematic Sound OLED and it is a thin layer of film that is behind the panel.

